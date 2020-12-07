Tripkicks Introduces Exclusive Reseller Channel for Corporate Travel Management Companies (TMCs)

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripkicks, a technology company focused on making business travel better, today announced the launch of a reseller channel, permitting travel management companies (TMCs) to sell its solutions to clients.

As companies look to restart business travel, Tripkicks is seeing significant demand for its add-on solution that provides actionable insights for trips, guidance on appropriate spend and behavior, and an enhanced traveler experience. The company's new reseller channel enables select TMCs to easily add Tripkicks to their clients' business travel programs – enabling safer and more informed employee travel.

Tripkicks is proud to announce its initial group of reseller partners: Balboa Travel, Direct Travel, Executive Travel, Gant Travel, and World Travel Inc. These are the first organizations permitted to directly resell Tripkicks' new products to clients.

With news of a vaccine helping to re-energize organizations and their road warriors, those responsible for employee travel are busy preparing their programs for next year.

"Business travel that has occurred in 2020 has been governed by time-consuming manual processes – a mix of phone calls and emails across different entities and departments," said Jeff Berk, CEO of Tripkicks. "By 2021, companies are looking to reintroduce automation, while maintaining the current focus on safety, well-being, and support for their employees."

"Organizations rely on their TMC to bring them critical products and services. Right now, the focus is on solutions that improve traveler confidence, further the concept of duty of care, and prioritize employee safety," remarked Colleen Black, who oversees Tripkicks partnerships and business development and led the development of this channel. "We're privileged to be working with such dedicated and forward-thinking travel agencies, and we're excited to welcome others as reseller partners in the near future."

About Tripkicks

Tripkicks is a simple add-on for business travel programs that provides actionable insights for trips, guidance on appropriate spend and behavior and an enhanced traveler experience. Based in New York City, Tripkicks is on a mission to make business travel better. Organizations rely upon Tripkicks to take their travel program to the next level, by improving policy compliance, reducing travel spend and enhancing traveler satisfaction. Learn more at www.tripkicks.com

