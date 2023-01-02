Triple G Ventures Brings Breakthrough 'Creator Economy Tech' to CES 2023

Invite-Only Experience Highlights Portfolio's Latest Music, Multimedia, Education, Hearable, and Creator Content Tech Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator technology accelerator Triple G Ventures will highlight its latest portfolio brand innovations at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, January 5-8, at the Venetian Las Vegas. The award-winning global accelerator and venture studio has been recognized for building and scaling emerging creative tech brands. "Those visiting our hospitality suite will get to experience first-hand some of the latest and most exciting advancements in the creator space," says Gregg Stein, Founder of Triple G, "Each are backed by Triple G Ventures' expertise, partner network, pragmatic, strategic and substantive growth engine." Those visiting Triple G's hospitality suite will meet portfolio clients' founders and get to learn about their latest advancements in music, audio, video, ed tech, hearables and content platform technology including:

Artiphon designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians by combining hardware, software, and shareable content that anyone can play. Artiphon's newest musical instrument, Orba 2 is the first musical device that packs an entire studio into the palm of your hand. This means you can play instruments like electric guitars and upright pianos and more adventurous sounds like vocals, found sounds, custom artist songs, and more. Imagine conducting an orchestra in the park—no strings attached and no screens required.

Paul Mitchell, award winning British audio specialist and professional producer/musician, is leading the way in delivring premium yet accessible and affordable hi-fi audio experiences with innovative new true wireless audio systems, speakers and turntables.

Ekwe creates a digital playground for music-making by blurring the gap between playing and learning music. It is a seamless and enjoyable way for users to find joy through the exploration of over 150 authentic musical and contemporary electronic instruments sampled from around the world.

An app that turns any TV screen into a multimedia powerhouse, letting you share content from multiple sources all at the same time, to any TV in the world.

Portable and wireless, Skoog 2.0 makes music-making easy. Play, jam, and create music right out of the box. Skoog 2.0 clips straight onto your iPad, iPhone, and iOS device, so within minutes you have a compact, accessible piece of tech that you can use to create music anytime, anywhere.

ASI Audio x Sensaphonics has created the 3DME In-Ear Monitors, a fundamentally different approach to the in-ear audio monitoring. 3DME combines built-in microphones to personalize your audio mix via the intuitive ASI Audio app, creating a system equally useful for amplified and acoustic monitoring for musicians and concertgoers alike.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Buses are state-of-the-art non-profit mobile production studios, outfitted with the latest audio and video technology and musical instruments. Since 1998, the Lennon Buses have impacted millions of students while delivering unique experiential programs. Each Bus has a crew of 3 producers/educators who live onboard and provide events and services designed for small, medium and large groups.

Bridging Education & Art Together. Inclusive, accessible arts education rooted in Hip Hop culture. Through programming, clinical research, and professional development, Boots N Cats champion Hip Hop as a dynamic tool for improving physical and mental well-being.

Triple G Ventures is an award-winning, global venture studio accelerator, scaling "creative" brands. With a proven track record across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, IT, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and a two-time International Stevie® Business Award, "Company of the Year" winner.

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com . To request an invitation to the suite at CES, or for more information on Triple G or listed portfolio companies, please email [email protected]

