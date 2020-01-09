Triple-Gene Announces Presentation at Upcoming Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-Gene LLC, a clinical stage cardiovascular gene therapy company, today announced that Thomas D. Reed, PhD, Co-Founder, will present at the Biotech Showcase on January 15th, 2020 at 11:30AM PT at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Triple-Gene's investigational therapy INXN-4001 for the treatment of heart failure comprises a multigenic plasmid designed to constitutively express human S100A1, SDF-1α, and VEGF165 gene products, which affect progenitor cell recruitment, angiogenesis, and calcium handling, respectively. The non-viral plasmid therapy targeted at addressing the underlying molecular mechanisms of pathological myocardial remodeling is delivered via Retrograde Coronary Sinus Infusion (RCSI), which allows for cardiac-specific delivery to the ventricle.

The Company recently completed enrollment in its Phase I trial (clinical trial identifier: NCT03409627) of INXN-4001. Dr. Reed's presentation will highlight the advantages of Triple-Gene's approach and preliminary data from the Phase I study.

About Triple-Gene

Triple-Gene LLC is a clinical stage gene therapy company focused on advancing targeted, controllable, and multigenic gene and cell therapies for the treatment of complex cardiovascular diseases. The Company's lead product is a non-viral investigational gene therapy candidate that drives expression of three candidate effector genes involved in heart failure. Triple-Gene is a majority owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation* (NASDAQ: XON) founded by Amit Patel, MD, MS, and Thomas D. Reed, PhD, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Intrexon. Learn more about Triple-Gene at www.3gtx.com.

*Intrexon Corporation announced on January 2, 2020 that it will refocus the company on healthcare, will change its name to Precigen, Inc., and has appointed Helen Sabzevari, PhD, as President and CEO. The parent company will continue to hold, among its several health assets, majority interest in Triple-Gene's discovery and clinical stage technology and programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information contact:

Investor Contact: Steven Harasym Vice President, Investor Relations Intrexon Corporation Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 investors@dna.com Corporate Contact: Marie Rossi, PhD Vice President, Communications Intrexon Corporation Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850 publicrelations@dna.com

SOURCE Triple-Gene LLC

Related Links

http://www.3gtx.com

