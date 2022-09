Triple-I Experts Available to Discuss Hurricane Ian's Insurance Implications

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters covering Hurricane Ian are encouraged to contact the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) for interviews and analysis.

The Triple-I experts listed below can discuss hurricane-related auto, homeowners, renters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips.

California :

Janet Ruiz , CPCU, AIM, Director, Strategic Communications: 707-490-9365; [email protected]

Florida :

Mark Friedlander , Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813, [email protected]

Georgia :

William Davis , Southeast Regional Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; [email protected]

Missouri :

Scott Holeman , Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; [email protected]

New York :

Michael Barry , Chief Communications Officer: 917-923-8245; [email protected]

, Chief Communications Officer: 917-923-8245; Loretta Worters , Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; [email protected]

RELATED LINKS:

Triple-I Issues Briefs:

Florida's Homeowners Insurance Crisis (August 2022)

Hurricanes: State of the Risk (June 2022)

Videos:

Triple-I Non-Resident Scholar Dr. Phil Klotzbach Discusses Hurricane Ian's Path

Triple-I Tips During Evacuation Orders

Consumer Information:

Catastrophes: Insurance Issues

Settling Insurance Claims After a Disaster

Spotlight on Flood Insurance

Facts About Flood Insurance

Recovering from a Flood

Infographic:

What Are Hurricane Deductibles?

Website:

Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator

New York Press Office: Michael Barry, 917-923-8245, [email protected]

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute