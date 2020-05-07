Triple-S Management Corporation Provides COVID-19 Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), a leading managed care company in Puerto Rico, today provided an update on its operations related to COVID-19 and reported its first quarter 2020 results.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world in March, our team has been fully engaged to support our members, providers and employees," said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our community and front-line workers are our backbone, and their resiliency in these challenging times gives us confidence as the economy reopens and we learn to live with COVID-19 in the weeks and months ahead."

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that members can continue accessing quality health care services during the pandemic," added Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez. "We are proud of their dedication and commitment, and we will continue to fully support the communities we serve throughout the pandemic and beyond."

COVID-19 Operational Update

The Company took quick action at the onset of the pandemic, activating its business continuity plans. The large majority of Triple-S employees and management seamlessly transitioned to working from home, while essential employees are onsite but adhering closely to Centers for Disease Control and local guidelines.

Employees

The well-being of Triple-S employees is an essential priority. Recognized as one of Puerto Rico's Best Employers, the Company rapidly implemented remote work arrangements for over 85% of its workforce throughout the lockdown, which was declared in mid-March. Though not all essential job duties can be performed from home, the Company has continued to meet its payroll responsibility toward its employees. Triple-S has maximized technology for companywide communications, including live employee meetings, as well as virtual workshops on crisis leadership and coping strategies. Its human resources team has reached out to employees through one-on-one calls and a survey to identify and address their needs for subsequent phases and their eventual return to work.

Member Support and Community

The Company is supporting its community and members during the pandemic to ensure their safety and care. At the onset of the crisis, Triple-S waived prior authorizations and copayments for diagnostic tests and covered services that are medically necessary for members diagnosed with COVID-19. It also increased access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescriptions. Other initiatives, in addition to those required by local and federal regulators, include:

Physicians, psychologists and other providers within its network can now use voice and video calls to replace office visits where appropriate, reducing exposure to the virus. Lab test orders can be sent via e-mail and drug prescriptions via e-prescribing.

The Company has expanded access to its 24/7 nurse triage and advice service, TeleConsulta, to assist people who may not require emergency care or can self-care at home.

The Company has also expanded the availability of its telehealth platform, TeleConsulta MD, which allows members to make virtual medical consultations with primary care physicians via smartphone, tablet or computer.

The Company has recently implemented a prescription drug home delivery service.

Triple-S Foundation committed an initial $250,000 donation to various organizations addressing food insecurity, including funds to bolster small farmers, provide food for the homeless, the general population through Puerto Rico's Food Bank, and an NGO serving the elderly in rural communities.

Strong Balance Sheet / Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020 , the Company has cash and cash equivalents of $104.6 million , including $9.0 million at the parent company level. Triple-S's investment portfolio stood at $1.7 billion as of March 31 , of which 76% where investment-grade fixed income securities. The Company also believes it would be able to access additional debt, if necessary, to further reinforce its liquidity. In sum, the Company believes it is well capitalized to support the fundamental operations of its business throughout the pandemic and beyond.

First Quarter 2020 Consolidated and Other Highlights

Following a $45 million net of tax impact of net unrealized losses on equity investments after the significant decrease in equity markets this quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $26.1 million , or $1.12 per share, versus net income of $34.8 million , or $1.52 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;

net of tax impact of net unrealized losses on equity investments after the significant decrease in equity markets this quarter, the Company reported a net loss of , or per share, versus net income of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year period; Adjusted net income of $17.7 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $17.7 million , or $0.77 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;

, or per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year period; Operating revenues of $896.4 million , a 13.8% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;

, a 13.8% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned; Consolidated loss ratio of 81.6%, a 50 basis point increase versus the first quarter of 2019;

Medical loss ratio ("MLR") increased 10 basis points to 83.7%;

Consolidated operating income was $19.7 million , compared to consolidated operating income of $31.7 million in the prior-year period;

, compared to consolidated operating income of in the prior-year period; Under the Company's share repurchase program, during the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 577,447 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $9.0 million . As of May 6, 2020 , $2.5 million remained available under the program.

Selected Consolidated Quarterly Details

Consolidated net premiums earned were $875.9 million , up 14.0% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting an increase in membership and higher average premium rates within the Managed Care segment.

, up 14.0% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting an increase in membership and higher average premium rates within the Managed Care segment. Consolidated claims incurred were $714.5 million , up 14.7% year-over-year. Consolidated loss ratio of 81.6% rose 50 basis points from the prior-year period, mostly reflecting $5 million of estimated earthquake losses recorded by the Property and Casualty segment and increased benefits in the Company's 2020 Medicare product offering, partially offset by lower Managed Care utilization of services during the last two weeks of the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

, up 14.7% year-over-year. Consolidated loss ratio of 81.6% rose 50 basis points from the prior-year period, mostly reflecting of estimated earthquake losses recorded by the Property and Casualty segment and increased benefits in the Company's 2020 Medicare product offering, partially offset by lower Managed Care utilization of services during the last two weeks of the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consolidated operating expenses of $162.2 million increased by $29.5 million , or 22.2%, from the prior-year period, primarily resulting from reinstatement of the HIP fee in 2020. The consolidated operating expense ratio was 18.5%, a 130 basis point increase from the prior-year quarter.

Selected Managed Care Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care premiums earned were $809.8 million , up 14.8% year-over-year.

, up 14.8% year-over-year. Medicare premiums earned of $387.8 million increased 16.6% from the prior-year period, largely due to an increase of approximately 24,000 member months, primarily reflecting a more competitive product offering, higher average premium rates, and an increase in the average membership risk score.

increased 16.6% from the prior-year period, largely due to an increase of approximately 24,000 member months, primarily reflecting a more competitive product offering, higher average premium rates, and an increase in the average membership risk score.

Commercial premiums earned of $201.1 million increased 1.3% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting an increase in fully insured enrollment during the quarter of approximately 25,000 member months.

increased 1.3% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting an increase in fully insured enrollment during the quarter of approximately 25,000 member months.

Medicaid premiums earned of $220.9 million increased 26.7% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher membership of approximately 38,000 member months during the quarter, higher average premium rates, and the reinstatement of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2020.

increased 26.7% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher membership of approximately 38,000 member months during the quarter, higher average premium rates, and the reinstatement of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2020. Reported MLR of 83.7% was 10 basis points higher than the prior-year period, reflecting increased benefits in the Company's 2020 Medicare product offering, partially offset by lower Managed Care utilization of services during the last two weeks of the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update on P&C Segment Reserves related to Hurricane María

As of March 31, 2020:

Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (TSP), the Company's P&C subsidiary, has paid a cumulative amount of $745 million in claims and expenses related to Hurricane María. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at $967 million .

in claims and expenses related to Hurricane María. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at . TSP received 9 new claims, reopened 26 claims, and paid 28 claims during the first quarter of 2020. 652 claims remain open.

The Company has been served with process in 361 of the 652 claims that remain open.

As is the case for all claim liabilities, the gross losses related to Hurricane Maria are based on the Company's best estimate of the ultimate expected cost of claims with the information currently on hand and are subject to change.

2020 Outlook

Due to COVID-19's potential impact on the macroeconomic environment and the Company's operations, the Company has decided to suspend its 2020 premium and cost guidance until it has more visibility; however, it is maintaining its full year 2020 adjusted net income per diluted share guidance of between $2.60 and $2.80. Adjusted net income per diluted share does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2020. The Company is assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2020 of 23.3 million shares.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future sales, results of operations, developments, regulatory approvals or other circumstances. Sentences that include "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "may", "will", "shall", "should" and similar expressions, whether in the positive or negative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release reflect management's current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed here as a result of various factors, including all the risks discussed and identified in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition, the Company operates in a highly competitive, constantly changing environment, influenced by very large organizations that have resulted from business combinations, aggressive marketing and pricing practices of competitors, and regulatory oversight. The following factors, if markedly different from the Company's planning assumptions (either individually or in combination), could cause Triple-S Management's results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements shared here:

Trends in health care costs and utilization rates

Ability to secure sufficient premium rate increases

Competitor pricing below market trends of increasing costs

Re-estimates of policy and contract liabilities

Changes in government laws and regulations of managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance

Significant acquisitions or divestitures by major competitors

Introduction and use of new prescription drugs and technologies

A downgrade in the Company's financial strength ratings

Litigation or legislation targeted at managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance companies

Ability to contract with providers consistent with past practice

Ability to successfully implement the Company's disease management, utilization management and Star ratings programs

Ability to maintain Federal Employees, Medicare and Medicaid contracts

Volatility in the securities markets and investment losses and defaults

General economic downturns, major disasters, and epidemics

This list is not exhaustive. Management believes the forward-looking statements in this release are reasonable. However, there is no assurance that the actions, events or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on the Company's results of operations or financial condition. In view of these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on information available the day they are made, and (other than as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States) the Company does not intend to update or revise any of them in light of new information or future events.

Readers are advised to carefully review and consider the various disclosures in the Company's SEC reports.

Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................. Exhibit I Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings..................................................................... Exhibit II Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................ Exhibit III Segment Performance Supplemental Information..................................................................... Exhibit IV Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures...................................................................... Exhibit V

Exhibit I Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollar amounts in thousands) Unaudited





























































March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets



































Investments

$ 1,666,126

$ 1,643,637 Cash and cash equivalents



104,580



109,837 Premium and other receivables, net



644,984



567,692 Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired



237,171



234,885 Property and equipment, net



89,367



88,588 Other assets



245,966



174,187























Total assets

$ 2,988,194

$ 2,818,826











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Policy liabilities and accruals

$ 1,466,165

$ 1,425,477 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



492,982



370,483 Short-term borrowings



78,000



54,000 Long-term borrowings



24,897



25,694























Total liabilities



2,062,044



1,875,654



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



23,386



23,800

Other stockholders' equity



903,464



920,065























Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity

926,850



943,865























Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary



(700)



(693)























Total stockholders' equity



926,150



943,172























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,988,194

$ 2,818,826

Exhibit II Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited









































For the Three Months Ended















March 31,















2020

2019 Revenues:



















Premiums earned, net

$ 875,897

$ 768,002

Administrative service fees



2,194



2,632

Net investment income



14,311



15,376

Other operating revenues



4,039



1,577



Total operating revenues



896,441



787,587



























Net realized investment (losses) gains on sale of securities



(466)



1,315

Net unrealized investment (losses) gains on equity investments



(56,806)



19,669

Other income, net



3,605



1,169



Total revenues



842,774



809,740





















Benefits and expenses:













Claims incurred





714,522



623,190

Operating expenses



162,201



132,663



Total operating costs



876,723



755,853



























Interest expense





1,853



1,788

























Total benefits and expenses



878,576



757,641

























(Loss) income before taxes



(35,802)



52,099





















Income tax (benefit) expense



(9,650)



17,316





















Net (loss) income





(26,152)



34,783























Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



7



3





















Net (loss) income attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation $ (26,145)

$ 34,786

























Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:





































Basic net (loss) income per share

$ (1.12)

$ 1.53

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$ (1.12)

$ 1.52



























Weighted average of common shares



23,381,949



22,757,794

Diluted weighted average of common shares



23,381,949



22,840,274

Exhibit III Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollar amounts in thousands) Unaudited





































For the three months ended













March 31,













2020

2019























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 6,518

$ (69,900)



















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from investments sold or matured:















Securities available for sale:

















Fixed maturities sold



43,425



164,997





Fixed maturities matured/called



11,099



12,267



Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities matured/called



81



1,154



Equity investments sold



21,107



23,123



Other invested assets sold



8,524



373

Acquisition of investments:















Securities available for sale - fixed maturities



(42,822)



(166,626)



Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities



(80)



(539)



Equity investments



(102,733)



(9,139)



Other invested assets



(10,438)



(8,546)

Increase in other investments



(4,086)



(535)

Net change in policy loans



(241)



(309)

Net capital expenditures



(4,587)



(2,968)

Capital contribution on equity method investees



(4,933)



-



























Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(85,684)



13,252



















Cash flows from financing activities:













Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances



53,485



36,682

Net change in short-term borrowings



24,000



-

Repayments of long-term borrowings



(810)



(808)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(8,989)



(1)

Proceeds from policyholder deposits



10,296



3,607

Surrender of policyholder deposits



(4,073)



(4,560)



























Net cash provided by financing activities



73,909



34,920



























Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(5,257)



(21,728)























Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



109,837



117,544



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 104,580

$ 95,816

Exhibit IV Segment Performance Supplemental Information















(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,



(dollar amounts in millions) 2020 2019 Percentage

Change



Premiums earned, net:











Managed Care:













Commercial $ 201.1 $ 198.5 1.3%







Medicare 387.8 332.7 16.6%







Medicaid 220.9 174.3 26.7%









Total Managed Care 809.8 705.5 14.8%





Life Insurance 46.7 44.2 5.7%





Property and Casualty 20.6 19.4 6.2%





Other



(1.2) (1.1) (9.1%)











Consolidated premiums earned, net $ 875.9 $ 768.0 14.0%



Operating revenues: 1











Managed Care $ 818.1 $ 715.0 14.4%





Life Insurance 53.6 50.8 5.5%





Property and Casualty 22.7 21.9 3.7%





Other



2.0 (0.1) 100.0%











Consolidated operating revenues $ 896.4 $ 787.6 13.8%



Operating income (loss): 2











Managed Care $ 14.2 $ 22.1 (35.7%)





Life Insurance 5.0 5.6 (10.7%)





Property and Casualty (0.2) 3.6 (105.6%)





Other



0.7 0.4 75.0%











Consolidated operating income $ 19.7 $ 31.7 (37.9%)



Operating margin: 3











Managed Care 1.7% 3.1% -140 bp





Life Insurance 9.3% 11.0% -170 bp





Property and Casualty (0.9%) 16.4% -1,730 bp





Consolidated 2.2% 4.0% -180 bp



Depreciation and amortization expense $ 3.9 $ 3.5 11.4%

























1 Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.

2 Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses.

3 Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.

Managed Care Additional Data Three months ended

March 31, (Unaudited)

2020 2019 Member months enrollment:





Commercial:







Fully-insured 978,342 953,052



Self-insured 330,232 362,490





Total Commercial 1,308,574 1,315,542

Medicare Advantage 407,907 383,608

Medicaid

1,068,016 1,029,736







Total member months 2,784,497 2,728,886 Claim liabilities (in millions) $ 340.0 $ 397.3 Days claim payable 46 61 Premium PMPM:





Managed Care $ 329.96 $ 298.13



Commercial 205.55 208.28



Medicare Advantage 950.71 867.29



Medicaid 206.83 169.27 Medical loss ratio: 83.7% 83.6%

Commercial 78.4% 82.9%

Medicare Advantage 82.7% 80.6%

Medicaid

90.3% 90.3% Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1 84.1% 85.5%

Commercial

78.4% 83.1%

Medicare Advantage 81.3% 79.4%

Medicaid

94.6% 99.9% Operating expense ratio:





Consolidated 18.5% 17.2%

Managed Care 15.5% 14.5%

1 The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve

developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in their corresponding period.

Managed Care Membership by Segment As of March 31,











2020 2019 Members:









Commercial:







Fully-insured 325,253 318,523



Self-insured 109,760 118,677





Total Commercial 435,013 437,200

Medicare Advantage







135,710 128,090

Medicaid

355,512 355,694







Total members 926,235 920,984

Exhibit V Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, (dollar amounts in millions) 2020 2019

Net (loss) income $ (26.1) $ 34.8

Less adjustments:







Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (0.4) 1.1



Unrealized (losses) gains on equity investments (45.4) 15.7



Private equity investment income, net of tax 2.0 0.3





Adjusted net income $ 17.7 $ 17.7





Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.75 $ 0.77



Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. This non-GAAP metric does not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

