Triple-S Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced its first quarter 2021 results.

Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We had a solid start to 2021, generating double-digit revenue growth largely due to strong results at Medicaid, aided by continued steady performance at our Life and P&C segments. We also made progress on our integrated healthcare strategy, preparing for the introduction of team-based, integrated chronic care management programs later this year. While utilization continued to trend toward more normalized levels as expected, we remain confident in our full-year expectations for 2021."

First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results and Other Highlights

Net income of $23.3 million , or $1.00 per diluted share, versus net loss of $26.1 million , or $1.12 per share, in the prior-year period;

, or per diluted share, versus net loss of , or per share, in the prior-year period; Adjusted net income of $15.6 million , or $0.67 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $17.7 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;

, or per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of , or per diluted share, in the prior-year period; Operating revenue of $1.03 billion , a 14.6% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;

, a 14.6% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned; Consolidated loss ratio of 84.4%, an increase of 280 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflecting higher Managed Care utilization;

Medical loss ratio (MLR) of 87.1%, 340 basis points higher than the same period last year;

Consolidated operating income of $25.9 million , a 32% increase from the prior-year period.

Selected Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care

Managed Care premiums earned were $932.0 million , up 15.1% year-over-year.

, up 15.1% year-over-year. Medicare premiums earned were $402.3 million , an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to higher premium rates resulting from a rise in the premium rate benchmark and membership risk score. Membership was flat compared with the prior-year period.

, an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to higher premium rates resulting from a rise in the premium rate benchmark and membership risk score. Membership was flat compared with the prior-year period.

Medicaid premiums earned were $322.7 million , an increase of 46.1% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher member months of approximately 228,000 and higher average premium rates following premium rate increases effective in May and July 2020 ; these increases were partially offset by the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021.

, an increase of 46.1% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher member months of approximately 228,000 and higher average premium rates following premium rate increases effective in May and ; these increases were partially offset by the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021.

Commercial premiums earned were $207.0 million , an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher average premium rates in the 2021 period. This increase was partially offset by a reduction of approximately 21,000 fully insured member months and the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021.

, an increase of 2.9% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher average premium rates in the 2021 period. This increase was partially offset by a reduction of approximately 21,000 fully insured member months and the elimination of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2021. Reported MLR was 87.1%, an increase of 340 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the elimination of the HIP Fee in 2021; lower utilization of services during the last two weeks of the 2020 quarter, as the result of the pandemic-related lockdown; higher costs associated with COVID-19-related testing, treatment costs and the waiver of medical and payment policies; and increased benefits in the Medicare product offering in 2021.

Managed care operating expenses were $110.0 million , a decrease of $16.1 million , or 12.8%, from the prior-year period, primarily due to the elimination of the HIP Fee in 2021. The segment operating expense ratio was 11.8%, a 370 basis-point improvement from the prior-year quarter.

Life Insurance Segment

Premiums earned, net were $52.5 million , an increase of 12.4% from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and increased persistency in monthly debit ordinary life (MDO) products, as well as the acquisition of a life insurance portfolio in the second quarter of 2020.

, an increase of 12.4% from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and increased persistency in monthly debit ordinary life (MDO) products, as well as the acquisition of a life insurance portfolio in the second quarter of 2020. Operating income increased 13.7% to $5.8 million , from $5.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily because of higher premiums and a 270 basis point lower loss ratio in the 2021 quarter.

Property and Casualty Segment

Premiums earned, net were $25.3 million , an increase of 22.8% from the prior-year period. The increase was mostly due to higher sales of commercial liability and commercial property products and to $3 million of reinsurance reinstatement premiums following losses recorded after the January 2020 earthquakes.

, an increase of 22.8% from the prior-year period. The increase was mostly due to higher sales of commercial liability and commercial property products and to of reinsurance reinstatement premiums following losses recorded after the earthquakes. Operating income was $3.8 million , compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million during the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower losses and operating expenses in the 2021 quarter. The 2020 period includes $5 million in losses incurred due to the January 2020 earthquakes.

, compared with an operating loss of during the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower losses and operating expenses in the 2021 quarter. The 2020 period includes in losses incurred due to the earthquakes. As of March 31, 2021 , reserves related to Hurricane Maria were $177 million and 332 of the total 17,785 Maria-related claims remained outstanding. In early May, we concluded the settlement of our largest claim, and along with the resolution of additional claims paid after the end of the first quarter, Maria-related reserves will decrease to approximately $119 million .

2021 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full-year 2021 guidance.

Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion , which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion .

and , which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between and . Consolidated claims incurred ratio is expected to be between 83.0% and 84.0%, while Managed Care MLR is expected to be between 86.0% and 87.0%.

Consolidated operating expense ratio is expected to be between 15.5% and 16.5%.

The effective tax rate is expected to be between 29.0% and 31.0%.

Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be between $2.95 and $3.15 . Adjusted net income per diluted share does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2021. The Company is assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2021 of 23.6 million shares.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience. It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................. Exhibit I Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings..................................................................... Exhibit II Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................ Exhibit III Segment Performance Supplemental Information..................................................................... Exhibit IV Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures...................................................................... Exhibit V

Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollar in thousands) Unaudited





























































March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets



































Investments

$ 1,957,525

$ 1,874,024 Cash and cash equivalents



118,725



110,989 Premium and other receivables, net



506,223



488,840 Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired

250,018



248,325 Property and equipment, net



133,686



131,974 Other assets



235,306



234,266























Total assets

$ 3,201,483

$ 3,088,418











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Policy liabilities and accruals

$ 1,602,851

$ 1,550,798 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



533,907



487,356 Short-term borrowings



37,000



30,000 Long-term borrowings



51,667



52,751























Total liabilities



2,225,425



2,120,905



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



23,680



23,430

Other stockholders' equity



953,098



944,800























Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity

976,778



968,230























Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary



(720)



(717)























Total stockholders' equity



976,058



967,513























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,201,483

$ 3,088,418

Exhibit II

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (dollar in thousands, except per share information) Unaudited





















For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020 Revenues











Premiums earned, net $ 1,008,436

$ 875,897

Administrative service fees

2,765



2,194

Net investment income

13,646



14,311

Other operating revenues

2,776



4,039



Total operating revenues

1,027,623



896,441

















Net realized investment gains (losses)

217



(466)

Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on equity investments

8,552



(56,806)

Other income, net

3,111



3,605



Total revenues

1,039,503



842,774











Benefits and expenses











Claims incurred, net of reinsurance

850,558



714,522

Operating expenses

151,101



162,201



Total operating costs

1,001,659



876,723

















Interest expense

1,992



1,853















Total benefits and expenses

1,003,651



878,576















Income (loss) before taxes

35,852



(35,802)











Income tax expense (benefit)

12,545



(9,650)











Net income (loss)

23,307



(26,152)













Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

3



7











Net income (loss) attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation $ 23,310

$ (26,145)















Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:



























Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.00

$ (1.12)

Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.00

$ (1.12)

















Weighted average of common shares

23,231,698



23,381,949

Diluted weighted average of common shares

23,418,265



23,381,949

Exhibit III

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollar in thousands) Unaudited





























For the three months ended









March 31,









2021

2020



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,693

$ 6,518















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from investments sold or matured:













Securities available-for-sale:















Fixed-maturities sold

43,023



43,425





Fixed-maturities matured/called

6,987



11,099



Securities held-to-maturity:















Fixed-maturities matured/called

-



81



Equity investments sold

31,394



21,107



Other invested assets sold

7,629



8,524

Acquisition of investments:













Securities available-for-sale

(51,865)



(42,822)





Fixed-maturities













Securities held-to-maturity















Fixed-maturities

-



(80)



Equity investments

(128,739)



(102,733)



Other invested assets

(5,368)



(10,438)

Increase (decrease) in other investments

326



(4,086)

Net change in policy loans

(96)



(241)

Net capital expenditures

(5,196)



(4,587)

Capital contribution on equity method investees

-



(4,933)























Net cash used in investing activities

(101,905)



(85,684)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances

32,450



53,485

Net change in short-term borrowings

7,000



24,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(1,122)



(810)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

-



(8,989)

Proceeds from policyholder deposits

5,091



10,296

Surrender of policyholder deposits

(2,471)



(4,073)























Net cash provided by financing activities

40,948



73,909























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,736



(5,257)



















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

110,989



109,837















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 118,725

$ 104,580

Exhibit IV

Segment Performance Supplemental Information

Segment Performance Supplemental Information















(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollar in millions) 2021 2020 Percentage

Change Premiums earned, net:







Managed Care:









Medicare $ 402.3 $ 387.8 3.7%



Medicaid 322.7 220.9 46.1%



Commercial 207.0 201.1 2.9%





Total Managed Care 932.0 809.8 15.1%

Life Insurance 52.5 46.7 12.4%

Property and Casualty 25.3 20.6 22.8%

Other

(1.4) (1.2) (16.7%)







Consolidated premiums earned, net $ 1,008.4 $ 875.9 15.1% Operating revenues: 1







Managed Care $ 940.1 $ 818.1 14.9%

Life Insurance 58.9 53.6 9.9%

Property and Casualty 27.3 22.7 20.3%

Other

1.3 2.0 (35.0%)







Consolidated operating revenues $ 1,027.6 $ 896.4 14.6% Operating income (loss): 2







Managed Care $ 18.7 $ 14.2 31.7%

Life Insurance 5.8 5.1 13.7%

Property and Casualty 3.8 (0.2) 2000.0%

Other

(2.4) 0.6 (500.0%)







Consolidated operating income $ 25.9 $ 19.7 31.5% Operating margin: 3







Managed Care 2.0% 1.7% 30 bp

Life Insurance 9.8% 9.5% 30 bp

Property and Casualty 13.9% (0.9%) 1,480 bp

Consolidated 2.5% 2.2% 30 bp Depreciation and amortization expense $ 3.5 $ 3.9 (10.3%)





1 Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income. 2 Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses. 3 Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.

Managed Care Additional Data

Managed Care Additional Data











Three months ended March 31, (Unaudited)

2021 2020 Member months enrollment:





Medicare Advantage 408,781 407,907

Medicaid

1,296,189 1,068,016

Commercial:







Fully insured 956,947 978,342



Self-insured 295,837 330,232





Total Commercial 1,252,784 1,308,574







Total member months 2,957,754 2,784,497 Claim liabilities (in millions) $ 494.7 $ 340.0 Days claim payable 55 46 Premium PMPM:





Managed Care $ 350.12 $ 329.96



Medicare Advantage 984.15 950.71



Medicaid 248.96 206.83



Commercial 216.31 205.55 Medical loss ratio: 87.1% 83.7%

Medicare Advantage 87.3% 82.7%

Medicaid

87.3% 90.3%

Commercial 86.1% 78.4% Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1 89.3% 84.2%

Medicare Advantage 90.3% 81.4%

Medicaid

91.0% 95.2%

Commercial 84.9% 78.1% Operating expense ratio:





Consolidated 14.9% 18.5%

Managed Care 11.8% 15.5%





1 The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in their corresponding period.

Managed Care Membership by Business

Managed Care Membership by Business











As of March 31,











2021 2020 Members:









Medicare Advantage 135,977 135,710

Medicaid

436,772 355,512

Commercial:







Fully insured 317,947 325,253



Self-insured 98,429 109,760





Total Commercial 416,376 435,013







Total members 989,125 926,235

Exhibit V

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (dollar in millions) 2021 2020

Net income (loss) $ 23.3 $ (26.1)

Less adjustments:







Net realized investment gains (losses) 0.2 (0.5)



Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments 8.6 (56.8)



Private equity investment income 1.0 3.2



Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2.1) 10.3





Adjusted net income $ 15.6 $ 17.7





Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.67 $ 0.75



Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. The Company estimates tax impact of net realized and non-realized gains (losses) and private equity investment income at the applicable statutory tax rates. These non-GAAP metrics do not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

