Triple-S Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), a leading healthcare company in Puerto Rico, today announced its fourth quarter 2020 results.

Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During the fourth quarter, our enhanced Medicare Advantage and Medicaid offerings, along with our superior service and premier brand, enabled us to further increase our membership numbers and premiums.  Our solid performance was due, in great part, to our team's outstanding efforts to provide critical support to our members, providers and communities throughout an extremely challenging year."

"In 2021 we will continue investing in informatics and clinical management capabilities that improve service and health outcomes for our members.  As we implement our integrated healthcare-delivery agenda over the next four years, we will be firmly positioned to generate sustainable and profitable growth as the preferred healthcare services company in Puerto Rico."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results and Other Highlights

  • Net income of $26.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;
  • Adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $6.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;
  • Operating revenues of $969.8 million, a 16.7% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;
  • Consolidated loss ratio of 86.2%, a 520 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher Managed Care utilization;
  • Medical loss ratio (MLR) of 89.4%, 570 basis points higher than the same period last year;
  • Consolidated operating loss of $3.9 million, compared with operating income of $8.7 million in the prior-year period.

Selected Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care

  • Managed Care premiums earned were $873.1 million, up 17.7% year-over-year.
    • Medicare premiums earned of $392.5 million increased 14.7% from the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to an addition of approximately 27,000 member months, which primarily reflects a more competitive product offering and higher premium rates resulting from an increase in the premium rate benchmark and membership risk score.
    • Medicaid premiums earned of $270.3 million increased 34.8% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher member months of approximately 168,000; higher average premium rates following two premium rate increases in 2020; and the reinstatement of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2020.
    • Commercial premiums earned of $210.3 million increased 5.8% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting higher average premium rates, the reinstatement of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2020 and a reduction in the estimated MLR rebate accrual (which was originally recorded as a reduction of premiums) as utilization of services trended to almost-normalized levels. These increases were partially offset by a reduction of approximately 10,000 fully insured member months.
  • Reported MLR of 89.4% increased 570 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting unfavorable prior period reserve development, higher non-COVID-19 utilization of services, higher costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19 and increased benefits in the Medicare product offering in 2020.
  • Managed care operating expenses of $119.9 million decreased by $5.7 million, or 4.5%, from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower provision for bad debts and professional services, offset in part by the reinstatement of the HIP fee in 2020. The segment operating expense ratio was 13.7%, a 320 basis-point improvement from the prior-year quarter.

Life Insurance Segment

  • Premiums earned, net of $51.1 million increased 8.5% from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and the acquisition of a life insurance portfolio in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating income was $7.6 million, a 72.7% increase compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher premiums in the 2020 quarter.

Property and Casualty Segment

  • Premiums earned, net of $25.1 million increased 10.1% from the prior-year period.
  • Operating income was $8.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.5 million during the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower losses and operating expenses in the 2020 quarter.
  • Reserves related to Hurricane Maria were $183 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, 355 of the total 17,783 Maria-related claims remained outstanding.

2021 Outlook

The Company is initiating the following full year 2021 guidance:

  • Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion, which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion;
  • Consolidated claims incurred ratio is expected to be between 83.0% and 84.0%, while Managed Care MLR is expected to be between 86.0% and 87.0%;
  • Consolidated operating expense ratio is expected to be between 15.5% and 16.5%;
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be between 29.0% and 31.0%; and
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be between $2.95 and $3.15. Adjusted net income per diluted share does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2021. The Company is assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2021 of 23.6 million shares.

Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................. Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings..................................................................... Exhibit II

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................. Exhibit III

Segment Performance Supplemental Information.................................................................... Exhibit IV

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures....................................................................... Exhibit V

Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Unaudited




























December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets















Investments

$

1,874,024

$

1,643,637

Cash and cash equivalents

110,989

109,837

Premium and other receivables, net

488,840

567,692

Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired

248,325

234,885

Property and equipment, net

131,974

88,588

Other assets

234,266

174,187











Total assets

$

3,088,418

$

2,818,826




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Policy liabilities and accruals

$

1,550,798

$

1,425,477

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

487,356

370,483

Short-term borrowings

30,000

54,000

Long-term borrowings

52,751

25,694











Total liabilities

2,120,905

1,875,654









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

23,430

23,800

Other stockholders' equity

944,800

920,065











Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity

968,230

943,865











Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary

(717)

(693)











Total stockholders' equity

967,513

943,172











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,088,418

$

2,818,826

Exhibit II


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited



























 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended








December 31,

December 31,








2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:















Premiums earned, net

$

948,084

$

810,364

$

3,605,450

$

3,252,880

Administrative service fees

3,830

2,251

12,585

9,946

Net investment income

15,253

16,393

57,547

62,007

Other operating revenues

2,597

2,218

8,991

8,553


Total operating revenues

969,764

831,226

3,684,573

3,333,386




















Net realized investment gains on sale of securities

821

1,077

641

5,843

Net unrealized investment gains on equity investments

25,067

7,892

7,639

32,151

Other income, net

3,368

847

9,585

4,206


Total revenues

999,020

841,042

3,702,438

3,375,586















Benefits and expenses:












Claims incurred


817,419

656,752

2,946,820

2,666,256

Operating expenses

156,230

165,777

655,899

569,406


Total operating costs

973,649

822,529

3,602,719

3,235,662




















Interest expense

2,173

1,991

7,986

7,672

















Total benefits and expenses

975,822

824,520

3,610,705

3,243,334

















Income before taxes

23,198

16,522

91,733

132,252















Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,952)

3,300

24,568

39,375















Net income




26,150

13,222

67,165

92,877
















Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest

(4)

(7)

(24)

(17)















Net income attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation

$

26,154

$

13,229

$

67,189

$

92,894



















Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:






























Basic net income per share

$

1.13

$

0.55

$

2.90

$

3.98

Diluted net income per share

$

1.13

$

0.55

$

2.88

$

3.97




















Weighted average of common shares

23,067,274

23,839,165

23,179,544

23,318,742

Diluted weighted average of common shares

23,237,694

23,901,874

23,309,742

23,385,293

Exhibit III

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Unaudited

















 

For the Twelve Months Ended






December 31,






2020

2019











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

257,845

$

(16,826)









Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from investments sold or matured:






Securities available for sale:






   Fixed maturities sold

149,265

424,239


   Fixed maturities matured/called

84,416

21,258


Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities matured/called

1,079

1,708


Equity investments sold

134,926

169,153


Other invested assets sold

17,013

4,554

Acquisition of investments:






Securities available for sale - fixed maturities

(287,998)

(449,043)


Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities

(1,088)

(1,078)


Equity investments

(248,123)

(143,972)


Other invested assets 

(30,178)

(28,501)

Increase in other investments

(5,683)

(2,981)

Net change in policy loans

402

(1,392)

Net capital expenditures

(57,873)

(20,820)

Capital contribution to equity method investees

(8,184)

(11,418)











      Net cash used in investing activities

(252,026)

(38,293)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances

(3,249)

(2,384)

Net change in short-term borrowings

(24,000)

54,000

Proceeds of long-term borrowings

30,841

-

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(3,883)

(3,236)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(14,982)

(9,989)

Dividends paid

-

(11)

Proceeds from policyholder deposits

25,740

28,879

Surrender of policyholder deposits

(15,134)

(19,847)











      Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,667)

47,412











      Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,152

(7,707)











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

109,837

117,544









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

110,989

$

109,837

Exhibit IV

Segment Performance Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

(dollar amounts in millions)

2020

2019

Percentage
Change

2020

2019

Percentage
Change

Premiums earned, net:







Managed Care:








Commercial

$ 210.3

$ 198.8

5.8%

$    815.6

$    801.2

1.8%


Medicare

392.5

342.3

14.7%

1,553.5

1,408.0

10.3%


Medicaid

270.3

200.5

34.8%

953.2

778.3

22.5%



Total Managed Care

873.1

741.6

17.7%

3,322.3

2,987.5

11.2%

Life Insurance

51.1

47.1

8.5%

196.0

182.2

7.6%

Property and Casualty

25.1

22.8

10.1%

92.0

87.7

4.9%

Other

(1.2)

(1.1)

(9.1%)

(4.8)

(4.5)

(6.7%)




Consolidated premiums earned, net

$ 948.1

$ 810.4

17.0%

$ 3,605.5

$ 3,252.9

10.8%

Operating revenues: 1







Managed Care

$ 882.3

$ 751.5

17.4%

$ 3,356.1

$ 3,025.3

10.9%

Life Insurance

57.8

54.4

6.3%

223.3

209.5

6.6%

Property and Casualty

27.5

25.1

9.6%

101.0

97.5

3.6%

Other

2.2

0.2

1000.0%

4.2

1.1

281.8%




Consolidated operating revenues

$ 969.8

$ 831.2

16.7%

$ 3,684.6

$ 3,333.4

10.5%

Operating income (loss): 2







Managed Care

$  (18.2)

$     5.1

(456.9%)

$      38.3

$      61.9

(38.1%)

Life Insurance

7.6

4.4

72.7%

27.8

21.9

26.9%

Property and Casualty

8.9

(0.5)

1880.0%

19.9

14.5

37.2%

Other

(2.2)

(0.3)

633.3%

(4.1)

(0.6)

583.3%




Consolidated operating (loss) income 

$    (3.9)

$     8.7

(144.8%)

$      81.9

$      97.7

(16.2%)

Operating margin: 3







Managed Care

(2.1%)

0.7%

-280 bp

1.1%

2.0%

-90 bp

Life Insurance

13.1%

8.1%

500 bp

12.4%

10.5%

190 bp

Property and Casualty

32.4%

(2.0%)

3,440 bp

19.7%

14.9%

480 bp

Consolidated

(0.4%)

1.0%

-140 bp

2.2%

2.9%

-70 bp

Depreciation and amortization expense

$     3.5

$     3.9

(10.3%)

$      14.4

$      14.6

(1.4%)


1 

Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.

2 

Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses.

3 

Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.

Managed Care Additional Data

Managed Care Additional Data

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Member months enrollment:





Commercial:






Fully-insured

961,725

971,270

3,882,185

3,844,106


Self-insured

303,732

353,843

1,285,366

1,426,353



Total Commercial

1,265,457

1,325,113

5,167,551

5,270,459

Medicare Advantage

410,779

384,038

1,631,059

1,540,476

Medicaid

1,237,098

1,069,428

4,515,196

4,257,181




Total member months

2,913,334

2,778,579

11,313,806

11,068,116

Claim liabilities (in millions)


$        445.7

$        341.3

Days claim payable


58

49

Premium PMPM:





Managed Care

$    334.57

$    305.85

$      331.29

$      309.85


Commercial

218.67

204.68

210.09

208.42


Medicare Advantage

955.50

891.32

952.45

914.00


Medicaid 

218.50

187.48

211.11

182.82

Medical loss ratio:

89.4%

83.7%

84.5%

84.6%

Commercial

87.8%

81.3%

79.1%

82.4%

Medicare Advantage

82.7%

75.0%

80.9%

79.8%

Medicaid 

100.3%

100.9%

94.9%

95.4%

Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1

87.1%

85.7%

83.5%

86.1%

Commercial

82.8%

80.6%

78.0%

84.0%

Medicare Advantage

82.8%

81.9%

79.9%

81.4%

Medicaid 

96.7%

97.1%

94.1%

96.8%

Operating expense ratio:





Consolidated

16.4%

20.4%

18.1%

17.5%

Managed Care

13.7%

16.9%

15.4%

14.5%


1 

The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments and presents them in their corresponding period.

Managed Care Membership by Segment

Managed Care Membership by Segment

As of December 31,






2020

2019

Members:




Commercial:



Fully-insured

320,180

322,973


Self-insured

99,478

117,696



Total Commercial

419,658

440,669

Medicare Advantage



137,092

127,789

Medicaid

422,023

355,465




Total members

978,773

923,923

Exhibit V

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(dollar amounts in millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$26.2

$13.2

$67.2

$92.9

Less adjustments:





Net realized investment gains, net of tax

0.7

0.8

0.5

4.7

Unrealized gains on equity investments

20.1

6.3

6.1

25.7

Private equity investment income, net of tax

1.2

0.1

3.7

1.0

Contingency accrual

-

-

(20.0)

-


Adjusted net income

$  4.2

$  6.0

$76.9

$61.5


Diluted adjusted net income per share

$0.18

$0.25

$3.30

$2.63

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.  Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations.  This non-GAAP metric does not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.  As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

