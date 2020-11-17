TripleLift Crosses $1 Billion Dollar Lifetime Ad Spend Milestone

In addition to the billion dollar threshold, the company recorded a historic performance period in Q3 2020. As of January 2020, TripleLift has recorded four consecutive years of annual ad spend growth greater than 70 percent, and expects to achieve that marker again this year.

From its inception, TripleLift focused on the creation of new technologies and products that reinvented programmatic with a North Star of improving the ecosystem for everyone. That guiding principal ensured long-run business decisions, such as new product pipelines, that have accelerated the growth of the company.

"Our business was set up from the beginning so that 'we only win when everyone wins.' If consumers get better ad experiences, our advertisers see better performance. If advertisers see better performance, our publishers earn more revenue. It's a flywheel where everyone has skin in the game, and it starts with our commitment to publishers," said Eric Berry, CEO. "Our early products got us to where we are today. Our latest products, and those quickly emerging from our roadmap, are pathing us to future success."

The pandemic has accelerated change in the advertising industry. The last decade has seen immense growth in two major areas: Platforms and Programmatic. Platforms consist of walled garden powerhouses like Google and Facebook. Programmatic consists of automated solutions that enable buying and selling of ad inventory outside of those platforms -- powering scale for the world's largest advertisers and accepting spend from the long-tail.

"TripleLift is a true innovator in the advertising industry that unites technology and creative in a programmatic environment," said Jeremy Hlavacek, Head of Revenue, IBM Watson Advertising. "As AI becomes integral to the advertising ecosystem, we look forward to working with TripleLift to help the industry transform in a cookie-and-identifier free future."

TripleLift continues to be well positioned because its products are built for the current demands of advertisers: flexibility, efficiency, high-performance and ease of transaction. The company's roadmap is tailored to the shifts underway in advertising, with offerings across video including the accelerating world of OTT.

About TripleLift

TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company rooted at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale using our Computer Vision technology, TripleLift is driving the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. As of January 2020, TripleLift has recorded four years of consecutive growth of greater than 70 percent, and in 2019 added employees and locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. TripleLift is a Business Insider Hottest AdTech Company, Inc. Magazine 5000, Crain's New York Fast 50, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Find more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com .

SOURCE TripleLift