Tripleseat Announces Integration with Event Design Platform Merri

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is announcing a new integration with Merri , a 3D visualization platform made for event planning.

This integration allows Tripleseat and Merri users to streamline the end-to-end event lifecycle.

With Merri, event professionals can create floorplans and 3D designs for events, including furniture, decor, flowers, and more. They can then easily share this interactive model with clients and vendor partners, streamlining communication and logistics between all key stakeholders leading up to the event.

Tripleseat venues can now access their event designs and diagrams directly from their Tripleseat dashboard page. With the integration of Tripleseat and Merri, all event information is stored in a single location. The power of integrating two platforms with complementary offerings enhances the overall experience for users. Tripleseat can become the hub for all event-related needs, including bookings, client management, design, seating charts, and more.

"We are excited to partner with Merri, an innovative platform for event professionals. With this integration, Tripleseat users not only have the best event management tools, but they can easily access the best event design tools, all in one single dashboard," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

"With the events industry busier than ever, our shared goal is to remove as much friction from the event planning process as possible. This partnership does just that, and we're incredibly excited to combine the best of both platforms for a seamless user experience," said Randi Bushell, co-founder and CEO of Merri.

To learn more about the integration, visit tripleseat.com/blog/partners/merri .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

