Tripleseat Signs Alfalla Hospitality, Adding to their All-In-One Platform

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Alfalla Hospitality, adding its three Wilmington, N.C., properties to its platform.

"I have used Tripleseat in the past for restaurant catering sales, so it was a welcome surprise to find out I could use it for hotels as well. We are excited to get things kicked off with our properties," said Dave Gerin, COO of Alfalla Hospitality.

Alfalla Hospitality owns and operates three historic properties in Wilmington, N.C. The Graystone, originally called The Bridgers Mansion, was built in 1905-1906 and has recently undergone extensive renovations, returning it to its original turn-of-the-century grandeur. The Verandas Bed and Breakfast Inn is a totally restored 8,500-square-foot, four-story mansion located in the heart of the historic district of Wilmington. Front Street Inn is an award-winning boutique hotel offering peace and privacy in the heart of Wilmington's downtown business and entertainment district.

"Alfalla Hospitality manages such a unique collection of properties, and we look forward to helping them make their sales, catering, and group bookings processes more efficient. It is always exciting for us when our hotel partners have had positive experiences using Tripleseat for other types of venues and are eager to utilize the platform for their hotel as well," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day, increasing productivity while decreasing their workload. Tripleseat's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for today's modern hotel. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit tripleseat.com/products/hotels .

