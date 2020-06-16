TRIPOD at Writers Room Celebrates its Fourth Year of Artistic Collaboration and Development

Although this year is a bit different, and the program's participants were unable to come together for its usual celebration at the University's Dornsife Center, Writers Room proudly launched its annual collection, Anthology 6, on Tuesday, June 9. To celebrate the participants' accomplishments and hard work, the TRIPOD writers-in-residence read selections of their work along with other Anthology 6 contributors in a livestreamed event through its Facebook page .

"Each year, I become even more amazed with the work our writers produce together," said Rachel Wenrick, founding director, Writers Room. "We may not be physically together, but the program continues to foster collaboration and understanding between the students and neighbors, keeping everyone connected as a community—something especially important now while we're at home. Although we missed being able to come together in person this year, we are happy to celebrate them with the virtual Anthology release."

"It's amazing to see the progress this program has made in such a short period of time—a great testament to the collaboration and connection between Drexel University and the local West Philadelphia community," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "Aligning with our commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders, Canon Solutions America, Inc. is proud to have supported Drexel University's TRIPOD at Writers Room, and we commend them for providing a path towards innovation and growth for students and residents of the local community alike."

To learn more about Drexel University's TRIPOD at Writers Room program, please visit here .

About Writers Room

Writers Room is a university-community literary arts program engaged in creative place making and art for social justice. The mission of Writers Room is to develop inclusive, intergenerational, co-creative places that foster connection and community. When all stories are valued, emerging and experienced writers can recognize and share in each other's gifts. Now a center of Drexel University's College of Arts and Sciences, Writers Room originated in 2014 at the Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships. The Dornsife Center is an urban extension center in West Philadelphia's "Promise Zone," a designation created by the Obama Administration to provide areas of poverty access to higher education and other resources to improve their quality of life.

About Drexel University

Founded in 1891 in Philadelphia, Drexel is a comprehensive urban university of more than 24,000 students, consistently ranked in America's top 100 by U.S. News & World Report. Drexel is a leader in experiential, technology-infused education, enriched by the nation's premier cooperative education program. The University's recognized excellence in translational research is supported by the Coulter Foundation through the Coulter-Drexel Translational Research Partnership. Drexel advances its culture of innovation by encouraging multidisciplinary collaboration, technology commercialization and entrepreneurship — an approach exemplified by the ExCITe (Expressive and Creative Interaction Technologies) Center, the interdisciplinary A.J. Drexel Institutes, Drexel Ventures, the Innovation Center @ 3401 Market Street, the Close School of Entrepreneurship, and the Baiada Institute for Entrepreneurship. Drexel is also committed to becoming the nation's most civically engaged university, improving quality of life in its neighborhood and the city through the twin engines of community partnerships and innovation-based economic development.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2020 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

