TriPollar sparks revolution in home beauty with Israeli black technology

The Israeli origin of TriPollar makes the brand stand out among its counterparts in the competitive and ever-changing industry. Being the world's 8 th most powerful and 10 th most innovative nation, Israel is the recognized powerhouse of technology and innovation with an innovative ecosystem fueled by the government, businesses and academy. The Israeli innovative environment breeds the leading company in medical and home-based aesthetics markets – Pollogen, which is the developer and manufacturer of revolutionary and proprietary technologies including TriPollar® RF. Pollogen is part of Lumenis, the global leader in the field of minimally invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology and aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and selling energy-based technologies. Such strong background of medical expertise in beauty aesthetics contributes to Pollogen's leading position in the market.

"Innovation is the country's state of mind. We are the leading country among OECD countries in venture capital investments as a percentage of GDP. It is the home to well over 5000 start-ups and has attracted 280 global companies to set up their branches and R&D labs here. We are glad to see brands like Pollogen leading the success with best-in-class technological results out of home," says Einat Lev, Economic Consul at the Consulate General of Israel, Shanghai.

Born out of a country where innovation is its DNA, TriPollar sets a new standard in the home beauty regime. Based on the success, experience and clinical expertise, Pollogen has brought the quality, safe and clinically proven results from the professional category to home with its innovative, proprietary 3rd generation technology – TriPollar® RF. It is revolutionary as it overcomes the limitations of previous mono-polar and bi-polar technologies, which required heating of the skin to achieve results as they are non-focused, posing higher risk of burns and damage to the skin. TriPollar® RF "TriPollar treatments can deliver body shaping, skin tightening, reduction of cellulite and treatment of wrinkles from the first treatment without surgery or downtime. To date, hundreds of thousands of customers have witnessed the power of TriPollar technology around the world.

In the upcoming Tmall Double Eleven Shopping Festival, customers will have the opportunity to experience the powerful Israeli technology at home with TriPollar's offers including early bird deals for TriPollar Stop V from as low as RMB3,588 and set of TriPollar Stop J-Blue & Pose from as low as RMB4,999. Besides, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tmall Double Eleven Shopping Festival, TriPollar also cooperates with Tmall to offer a special gift box to memorize this moment. More different choices and special prices of TriPollar products will be revealed on Nov 1, please visit Tripollar Tmall Flagship Store at tripollar.tmall.com.

"We achieved excellent results from last year's Double Eleven Shopping Festival, thanks to customers' trust in our products and technology. With the launch of Stop V, we are confident that this year we will be witnessing even more customers embracing the effect brought by TriPollar, showing the true color within their body," says Mr. Zhai Qiying President, Lumenis Asia.

About Pollogen

Pollogen Ltd., a company of Lumenis, is a global leader in the medical and home-based aesthetics markets, providing innovative, safe, and effective solutions that enhance and expand the practice of medical aesthetics professionals, as well as private aesthetic customers. The company offers products to support a range of skin treatments, based on its proprietary technologies, namely Tripollar RF, Ablative RF, Fractional RF, Oxygeneo and DMA.

Pollogen provides solutions for professionals and consumers in more than 60 countries, addressing the specific needs of its professional clients and private customers in the dynamic aesthetic industry.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology and aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and selling energy-based technologies, including laser, intense pulsed light (IPL) and radio frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods in each and every one of the verticals we operate in. Our drive for innovation stems from an uncompromising commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients; addressing new and growing needs of aging populations; and offering medical professionals cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of modern life. The world over, we bring Energy to Healthcare.

SOURCE Pollogen