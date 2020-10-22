TrippBio Announces the Completion of Enrollment in a Proof of Concept Clinical Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of TD213 in Treating Patients with Confirmed COVID-19 Infections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrippBio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking treatments for viral infections initially targeting the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. TrippBio is developing a patent-pending repurposed FDA approved drug called TD213. TD213 works by blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus' replication and the associated acute inflammatory response to the infection. TrippBio is founded on the research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D. the Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia.

Dr. Moti N. Ramgopal of Midway Immunology and Research Center launched the investigator-initiated study (IIS) to assess the efficacy of TD213 in treating patients with confirmed mild - moderate COVD-19 infections. Dr. Ramgopal announced the final patient was enrolled in this proof of concept (POC) study and all participants are progressing through the protocol designated testing and follow-up visits. Recognized as one of the leading infectious disease doctors in the United States, Dr. Ramgopal's research center is committed to all the health needs of the patient.

When discussing the study, Dr. Ramgopal stated, "I am very encouraged by the initial patient response to the treatment with TD213. So far, the drug is well tolerated, and we are looking forward to analyzing the data on TD213 impact on viral clearance and markers of inflammation."



Philip Young, CEO of TrippBio, added "We are very impressed with the staff that managed the rapid enrollment of this study at the Midway Center. We plan to take the data from this study and the University of Georgia to the FDA in support of the rapid development of a pivotal Ph II/III study using TD213 in patients infected with COVID-19 and if applicable apply for an Emergency Use Authorization."

TrippBio is a SpinUp Campus company. SpinUp Campus focuses on connecting university scientists with public investors to transform groundbreaking research into viable businesses that can change the world.

TrippBio needs the support of the worldwide community to continue into the next phase of testing and will use the capital from ongoing equity crowdfunding to extend clinical trials needed to seek global regulatory approval and commercialization of TD213.

