Trippie Redd Partners With Purity Organic & Sweet Leaf Tea To Donate Organic Beverages To Frontline Healthcare Workers

"This is my way of giving back to the healthcare workers who are working so hard to help people fight off coronavirus," says Trippie. "I just wanted to show my gratitude and do whatever I can to help out all the people who are trying to keep us safe."

Trippie's donation will go to front line workers and their support networks in hospitals and systems such as UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Northwell Health in New York City, and Mercy Medical Center in Canton. The locations will receive a variety of refreshing organic beverages from the Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea brands.

In parallel to Trippie's donation, Purity Organic is offering a special donation code, "DONATE" so everyone can do their part and help donate additional product to local communities. Customers who make a purchase on the Purity Website will receive a 15% discount and Purity Organic will donate two cases of beverages to local organizations in need.

"Thank you to Trippie for this donation to the brave men and women working in our hospitals," said Mary Page Platerink, CEO of Purity Organic. "Trippie is my son's favorite artist, and I love the example he is setting with this donation. We are delighted to have Trippie as part of the Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea Family."

About Purity Organic, Inc.

Purity Organic is the "Organic for All" beverage company based in Oakland, CA. At Purity Organic, we think organic, delicious at a feel-good price is the way we should all drink. The company sells organic juice-based beverages under the Purity Organic brand and organic teas and lemonades under the Sweet Leaf Tea brand. For more information on Purity Organic visit https://purityorganic.com

About Trippie Redd

One of the most versatile and creatively daring artists in hip-hop today, platinum-selling rapper/singer/songwriter Trippie Redd has landed four albums in the top 10 in just three years' time. With the November 2019 release of A Love Letter To You 4—his first-ever album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart—Trippie offered up his most dynamic body of work to date, delivering a 21-track effort that amassed over 125.9 million streams in its first week alone. With his penetrating lyrics and nuanced but hard-hitting vocal performance, the 20-year-old Ohio native continually defies genre boundaries, embedding his melodic take on rap with elements of rock-and-roll and heavy metal to ultimately create a sound that's wildly experimental yet massively appealing.

