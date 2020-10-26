TripSavvy Announces Third Annual Editors' Choice Award Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TripSavvy announced the winners of its third annual TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards , which honor the best of the travel industry. This year, winners were evaluated using new criteria that recognizes businesses, from large companies to hometown heroes, doing the most good for customers and communities during the global pandemic and fighting for equity and equality.

A departure from previous iterations, which named more than a thousand winners worldwide, TripSavvy's award-winning editors selected this year's intimate group of 70 U.S. businesses because of the hope they offer in a difficult year. More than 30 U.S.-based travel experts worked alongside TripSavvy editors to surface the behind-the-scenes stories of businesses aiding medical workers, supporting the fight for racial equality, and championing their communities.

"At TripSavvy, we pride ourselves on inspiring our millions of monthly readers to travel with confidence," said Molly Fergus, General Manager of TripSavvy, "2020 has challenged the entire travel and tourism industry, and we saw an opportunity to help people fall back in love with America by shining a light on those leading important change and bringing their communities together."

This year's winners were chosen for their adaptability, innovation, and commitment to next-level customer service. The 70 honorees were divided into four categories including Industry Leaders, Innovators, Community Leaders, and Quick Responders. Winners include businesses as big as JetBlue, which vowed to be the first airline to offset its carbon emissions, to those like Taharka Brothers, a Baltimore ice cream shop encouraging customers to vote.

To view the full list of winners and their stories, visit TripSavvy's winner's section here or see below.

2020 TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards Winners:

Industry Leaders

Hawaii Tourism Authority

Belize Tourism Board

Singapore Tourism Board

Delta

JetBlue

Airbnb

Scott's Cheap Flights

Amtrak

NBA

World Central Kitchen

Project Roomkey

Independent Restaurant Coalition

American Hotel and Lodging Association

Outdoor Afro

Quick Responders

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The Lakehouse

Mozza Restaurant Group

Canter's Deli

Mimi Cheng's

Four Seasons New York

Sauce Pizzeria

Wythe Hotel

Deno's Wonder Wheel Park

Cosmo's Restaurant & Bar

Vic and Al's

DorWood Distillery

Nepenthe

Distillery 98

Community Leaders

Burgerlords

Porto's Bakery

Ranch at Rock Creek

Stone Hill Inn

Alliance Theatre

Oriole

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream

Kimpton Aertson Hotel

Wicked Weed Brewing

Musang

Nixta Taqueria

Apron Inc

Olmsted

The Greyhound

Juniper

Zahav

Dunns Josephine Hotel

Oxalis

Rose's Fine Foods

Innovators

Cincinnati Art Museum

Holliday Park

Lake Erie Nature and Science Center

The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas Sands

Red Rocks Amphitheater

Shoes and Brews

Bell Arts Factory

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Levy Park

Charleston

Institute of Contemporary Art San José

Brattle Theatre

Urban Ecology Center

Crystal Bridges Art Museum

Dempsey Bakery

Mid-America Science Museum

Longwood Gardens

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Art Institute of Chicago

Music Box Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Co.

Badlands National Park

