Tripwire Operations Group to Announce New Nationwide Explosive Training Delivery Routes to Support the TSA - Third Party K9 Program (3PK9) Training Initiative

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November of 2018, the TSA developed the Third Party K9 Program (3PK9) to certify third-party canine teams to support the air cargo screening mandate. In December of 2018, the TSA began approving Certified Cargo Screening Facility - Canine (CCSF-K9) organizations as part of the Certified Cargo Screening Program (CCSP) initiative. CCSF-K9 organizations like Cargo Screening K9® (CSK9) can now support freight forwarders and airlines nationwide to meet the 100% air cargo screening mandate.

Tripwire Operations Group Headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is an ATF licensed importer, exporter, manufacturer and dealer of explosive materials. Tripwire is an industry leader in providing Government, Federal and Commercial agencies with explosive materials for use and training. As an ATF licensed explosive materials manufacturer, importer, exporter, and dealer, Tripwire has a wide range of explosive products to offer, including their New custom - Third Party Canine (3PK9) explosive training kits.

These specially designed kits have been designed in three parts:

3PK9 Daily Sustainment Kit – Low Odor

3PK9 Monthly Training Kit – High Odor

3PK9 Certification & Validation Kit – Low/High Odor

Ryan Morris, CEO of Tripwire Operations Group had this to say, "We have been inundated with calls from 3PK9 companies asking if we can support their explosive training requirements across cargo industry screening hubs. We responded with a new Tripwire 3PK9 Division. Our team developed 3PK9 Explosive training kits, researched cargo transit routes, increased the number of explosive storage facilities nationwide, and recruited additional explosive ordnance technicians. All to ensure approved CCSF-K9 companies have monthly access to the very best explosive training aids and specialist support."

One company utilizing Tripwire's 3PK9 Division is CSK9, an approved CCSF-K9. CSK9 gained CCSF-K9 approval in 1 February 2019. CSK9 is known for its operational footprint, executive team expertise and professional canine teams. Paul Hammond, President of CSK9 had this to say about Tripwire's new 3PK9 division, "As a TSA approved CCSF-K9, we looked at many options, to keep our cargo screening canines maintained on real explosives during cargo screening operations. Many of our 3PK9 Certified teams are deployed within airports or cargo facilities within close proximity, and as such training and storing live explosives has its challenges. Tripwire offered the perfect solution, with their 3PK9 Explosive Kits, and pre-arranged explosive delivery routes across our cargo screening footprint. Our canine teams now have full access to the highest quality of explosive training aids, regardless of the deployment site. We simply schedule the dates for training through their 3PK9 management system and Tripwire delivers."

