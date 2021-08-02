TriRx Completes Acquisition of Elanco Animal Health Facility in Shawnee, Kansas

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a leading international CDMO, announced today that it has finalized and closed on an agreement with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to acquire the ownership and operations of its manufacturing site in Shawnee, Kansas. Elanco is a global animal health leader dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The two companies also entered into a long-term supply agreement for this site.

Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman & CEO of TriRx, stated, "We are excited to complete the transaction to acquire the Shawnee facility and look forward to continuing to build on the strategic partnership between Elanco, TriRx, the workforce, and the local community in Shawnee, Kansas. TriRx will transition the Elanco Center of Manufacturing Excellence to a Global Center of Excellence serving the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market."

The Shawnee facility offers capabilities to manufacture animal health and human health products. The sale includes the physical assets of the site and employment of approximately 300 personnel. It will also herald a partnership between TriRx and Elanco, ensuring continued, long-term, reliable supply of Elanco's products.

"TriRx has already received significant third-party interest in the Shawnee facility as a reliable source of contract manufacturing supply. We expect to invest in the facility and to expand the workforce as we bring in new business as part of our strategic plan," Tyson added. "There are world-class people and capabilities at this site. We look forward to adding new customers to supplement the supply agreement, increasing the utilization and efficiency of the facility. We are committed to being good citizens and members of the local community."

TriRx officially took ownership of the Shawnee facility on August 1st, 2021 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration – attended by state and local dignitaries, key customers, corporate personnel from TriRx and Elanco, and members of the community – is scheduled to take place on August 10th.

Tyson closed by saying, "This acquisition is another step in our long-term strategy to deliver integrated capabilities in the Animal and Human Health markets to serve rapidly growing needs. At TriRx, we are passionate about delivering on our commitments to customers."

TriRx also executed a previously announced agreement with Elanco to acquire its Speke site in the United Kingdom, and expects that deal to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About TriRx

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at trirx.com.

