Tris Pharma Adds Seasoned Attorney to its Senior Leadership Team

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today announced that Jonathan N. Provoost has joined the company as General Counsel, overseeing all of its legal functions.

"With our continued growth and evolution to a larger, more complex operation, one of our priorities have been to bring a seasoned pharmaceutical lawyer in to join Tris' senior leadership team. We are thrilled that Jonathan has joined Tris as our Vice President and General Counsel," said Ketan Mehta Tris' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Jonathan brings a well-rounded perspective to Tris' leadership team having worked in critical functional areas such as Intellectual Property, Corporate Compliance, and general transactional business activities."

Mr. Provoost has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, with most of his tenure in large and medium-sized pharmaceutical organizations. His broad experience within the legal profession encompasses management of Intellectual Property, as well as serving as a Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, general transactions, litigation and various business activities. Throughout Jonathan's career he has enjoyed positions of increasing management responsibility at Ikaria, PTC Therapeutics, Kos Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Provoost most recently served as General Counsel for Business Development & Licensing at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Tris' legal function. Tris' impressive growth trajectory and product pipeline provide a robust foundation upon which we can build Tris into a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company," said Mr. Provoost. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance the continued growth and expansion of Tris' business."

Jonathan earned his J.D. from Pace University School of Law, his M.B.A. from Lehigh University and his B.S. in Chemistry from SUNY Oswego, in addition to formally serving within the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He is admitted to NY, NJ bars and registered with USPTO.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has pioneered the delivery of long acting liquid, chewable, orally-disintegrating, and film strip dosage forms that can accommodate the unique needs of a wide variety of patients. Tris' fully integrated research, manufacturing, medical and commercial facilities are located in Central New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com

