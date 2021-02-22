Tris Pharma and Athena Bioscience Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Commercialize Near-to-Market Long-Acting Antihypertensive Product in the U.S.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. and ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris") and Athena Bioscience LLC ("Athena") announced today that they have entered into an agreement by which Athena received exclusive rights to commercialize a long-acting antihypertensive product developed using Tris' proprietary technology.

On average, only 50% of adults adhere to chronic disease medications1, and in the case of high blood pressure (BP), lower levels of adherence are associated with worse BP control and adverse outcomes, including stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and death 2-4. The licensed product upon launch, will be the only once-daily formulation containing an established Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), which physicians can optionally prescribe alone or concomitantly with other antihypertensive agents to pursue desired outcomes.

"We are very happy to be partnering with Tris to bring this unique product to patients," said Jeff Bryant, CEO of Athena. "As the only once-daily of this important API, it has the potential to improve both compliance and adherence, which fits with our vision of delivering products to the market that improve patient outcomes."

"This commercial collaboration supports our strategy of working with partners to maximize the value of differentiated medications developed with our technology platform.," said Ketan Mehta, Tris' Founder and CEO. "Given the proven track record of Athena's leadership team to successfully commercialize innovative medicines, we believe they are an excellent partner to enable patient access to our transformative technology."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com), which it markets in the United States using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. The company has leveraged its technology platform to establish a robust product pipeline as well as numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

About Athena Bioscience

Athena Bioscience, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to enhance medical options for both healthcare professionals and patients through innovative solutions to unmet challenges. The company endeavors to address unmet needs by optimizing the usefulness of proven pharmaceutical therapies and delivering quality of life improvement to patients. For additional information about Athena Bioscience, LLC, please contact the company at 833-284-3622, or visit athenabioscience.com.

