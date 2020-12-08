Tris Pharma and Neuraxpharm Group Announce Partnership to Commercialize Tris' Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER in Europe

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of FDA-approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, and Neuraxpharm Group ("Neuraxpharm"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby Neuraxpharm received exclusive rights to commercialize Tris' FDA-approved Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER in Europe.

"We are excited to add Tris' differentiated ADHD medications to our CNS portfolio," said Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Neuraxpharm's CEO. "Both products offer a unique clinical profile, addressing the challenges experienced by many younger ADHD patients who have difficulty swallowing pills and finding an optimal dose. Tris' one-of-a-kind long-acting once-daily liquid and chewable methylphenidate products will offer additional options to such patients in Europe, enabling a more acceptable dosage form while allowing for improved dosing customization"

"As one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, Europe has been a high priority for Tris as we continue to strive to make our differentiated product portfolio available to patients globally," said Ketan Mehta, Tris' Founder and CEO. "Neuraxpharm has broad commercial reach in Europe and has established a leadership position with its portfolio of CNS medications. With its unique and highly relevant track record with differentiated formulations in the European market, we believe they are an excellent partner to maximize the value of our products to both companies as well as to patients."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its LiquiXR technology platform to develop a portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com) using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

About Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm specializes in pharmaceutical products for the central nervous system (CNS), has annual revenues in excess of €480 million and currently has a direct presence in 12 European countries. Neuraxpharm has direct access to over 80% of the European CNS drug market with its pharmaceutical products, comprising more than 115 different CNS active ingredients. With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g. probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe. To learn more about Neuraxpharm, please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.com

