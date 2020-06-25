Tris Pharma Launches New Corporate Website

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders, today announced the launch of a new corporate website that better embodies the company's evolving business model and strategic goals.

Tris' previous website was launched when the company had only a single branded commercial product. Since that time, Tris has expanded its branded portfolio to include two additional ADHD products, significantly extending Tris' leadership position in the pediatric ADHD space. Further, the company has expanded its product pipeline, entered into multiple development collaborations utilizing LiquiXR® (its technology platform), and continued to grow its generics business.

"Tris has evolved as a company, and we feel it's of critical importance to communicate our unique capabilities, culture and goals to not only the ADHD community, but also our potential partners and prospective team members," said Ketan Mehta, Tris' Founder and CEO. "While our individual product websites, as well as our ADHD-focused TrisADHD.com website, effectively communicate with prescribers about our medications, we are excited about our redesigned corporate site as a new way to engage with other members of our industry and community."

Among other goals, Tris expects its new corporate website to be a tool to explore a range of value-adding partnerships, as well as recruit talented individuals. The company invites interested potential partners and colleagues to reach out via the newly launched site.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has pioneered the delivery of long-acting liquid, chewable, orally-disintegrating, and film strip dosage forms that can accommodate the unique needs of a wide variety of patients. Tris' fully integrated research, manufacturing, medical and commercial facilities are located in Central New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com

About TrisADHD.com

Tris Pharma's portfolio of ADHD products were developed using LiquiXR®, Tris' novel technology platform. More information about Tris' technology as well as the Tris Pharma family of ADHD medications can be found by visiting TrisADHD.com.

SOURCE Tris Pharma, Inc.

