Tris Pharma to Debut Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet Efficacy and Safety Data at the 2021 APSARD Annual Meeting

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today announced that it will present pivotal efficacy and safety data on its new amphetamine extended-release tablet at the virtual annual meeting of American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) to be held from Friday, January 15 through Sunday, January 17, 2021.

The presentation, "Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Fixed-Dose Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of the Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet in Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder," provides original data about the efficacy and safety of the new tablet formulation. This presentation will be delivered during the Scientific Poster Session on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00–7:30 PM EST. This new amphetamine extended-release tablet is an investigational agent and is not currently approved for use in any country.

"This tablet not only has a unique efficacy profile, but it also has special dosage form attributes in that it can be either chewed or swallowed whole at the patient's discretion and retains the same extended-release properties regardless of which is chosen. Given these features and the product's pleasant taste and mouthfeel, it is anticipated to contribute to patient adherence." said Judy Kando, Pharm.D., BCPP, Tris' Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs. "We have developed the unique formulation using our proprietary LiquiXR® drug delivery technology to help address this important aspect of ADHD treatment, and to bring multiple options to ADHD patients and healthcare providers to address specific treatment needs."

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its LiquiXR technology platform to develop a portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com ) using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

