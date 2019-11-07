Tris Pharma to Present Two Posters for Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet at the 2019 Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today announced that it will present data in two new posters at the 15th Annual Neuroscience Education Institute Congress taking place in Colorado Springs, CO, November 7 to 10, 2019. Amphetamine extended-release tablet is an investigational agent and is not currently approved for use in any country.

Tris will be presenting new pharmacokinetics and palatability assessment data from a recently-completed study on amphetamine extended-release tablets. The titles of the posters, to be presented on November 9th, are:

Poster 178: Single-Dose Pharmacokinetics of Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet Compared with Amphetamine Extended-Release Oral Suspension

Poster 179: Palatability Assessment of a New Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablet Formulation

"At Tris, we are committed to bringing additional treatments, including dosage forms, that provide treatment options and address unmet medical needs for individuals with ADHD" said Ketan Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tris.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has pioneered the delivery of long acting liquid, chewable, orally-disintegrating, and film strip dosage forms that can accommodate the unique needs of a wide variety of patients. Tris' fully integrated research, manufacturing, medical and commercial facilities are located in Central New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com

