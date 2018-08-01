JENISON, Mich., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trish F. Martin is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as President & Founder of Neuroplasticity & Education United.

With over twenty five years of experience as a speech pathologist, Trish F. Martin has spent the last decade teaching and promoting the fundamental building blocks of literacy through her scientifically based instructional series. Throughout her career, Martin has attained widespread experience in the areas of integrating Neuroplasticity into daily lesson presentation. Having established herself as an illustrious professional in the field, Martin is sought after for her outstanding strategies and innovations. As founder of Neuroplasticity & Education United, the organization seeks out in providing Literacy Instruction and Problem Solving Skills to schools.





Early in her career, Martin attended Michigan State University where she attained both her Master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology and Bachelor of Arts degree in Audiology & Speech Sciences.





In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Martin is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Neuro Education Foundation.





A distinguished scholar, Martin has authored multiple books on the topic of instructional integration of neuroplasticity with successful instruction of reading, spelling, orthography, and grammar. Her series of training manuals and workbooks, NEU Reading; Rewiring the Brain to Accelerate Learning publication (2012); NEU Spelling & Orthography (2013); and NEU Grammar (2013); NEU Sentence Structure (2014); NEU Prefix (2014); and NEU Latin Schwa (2014) are in school districts across the world.





In recognition of her professional accolades, Martin was the recipient of several distinguished honors including the Winner's Circle Award by the Michigan Association of School Administrators; Michigan's Best Award for Professional Development of Teachers by the Michigan Association of School Boards; and Michigan Excellence Award by the Michigan Association of School Boards.





When she is not working, Martin enjoys boating, skiing, traveling, reading and spending quality time with her family.

Martin dedicates this recognition to her husband Bob Martin, and her children, Drs. Joffre Martin and Lindsay Coe.

