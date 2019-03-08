Trish Scully Announces Spring 2019 Collection

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's modern age where online retailers are a dime-a-dozen, consumers have just about anything they could ever imagine simply at the click of a button. However, with that comes the uncertainty of quality and customer service. Trish Scully is proud to offer high-quality women's and children's clothing, shoes and accessories that are as comfy and cute as they are unique. They stand behind the quality of their brand and are proud to offer excellent customer service and prices that won't break the budget.

Ainsley Dress Pink Unicorn princess lavender

One of the things Trish Scully does best is their glamorous dresses for girls. They offer everything from flower girl dresses to whimsical costumes, and are happy to help customers find exactly what their little one needs to feel like the princess she is. Their gowns are made of high-quality fabrics with sturdy stitching, have details that are hand-sewn and are fully lined so little ones can play comfortably all day. For all busy parents, all their clothing is machine washable, hang-dry for convenience.

Whether someone is looking for a beautifully detailed flower girl dress for a wedding, a frilly Easter frock, a chic and comfy dress for a play-date, a dress-up gown or a swim suit, all of their clothing is crafted with exceptional attention to detail, prints and little frills that make their pieces heirlooms to be passed down for generations to come.

Trish Scully now offers a collection of high-quality costumes for women and children that make wonderful Halloween costumes and dress-up gowns alike. Moms and daughters love matching in high-quality, intricately-crafted princess costumes. Aside from costumes, they also have a women's line featuring designer dresses, skirts and blouses that are of exceptional quality and prices that are affordable.

The newest addition to their children's clothing line is their collection for boys. They have created boys' suits with luxurious velvets and polyester blends that are wonderful statement pieces and timeless enough to be passed down for generations. Complete the three-piece sets with a fine linen shirts and signature ties, and your little one will surely always be remembered.

Lastly, Trish Scully is proud to offer high-quality shoes and accessories with whimsical details that your little one will love. They have everything from rhinestone-studded fairy wands to an assortment of beautiful princess tiaras and glamorous belts. They also have a beautiful line of shoes for little girls that pair wonderfully with our glamorous dresses for girls to keep her feeling like the princess she is.

Whether you are looking for flower girl dresses, dress-up frocks, a suit for your little lad, a whimsical tiara, sparkly Mary-Jane's for her, or a designer dress for yourself, Trish Scully has all things glamourous for mom, daughter and son. We proudly offer the finest quality goods at prices that you can afford. We stand behind our quality and customer service and are thrilled to assist you in any way we can. You can find our products on our website and in boutiques all across the globe. Thank you for choosing Trish Scully!

