TRISHA YEARWOOD HOSTS VIRTUAL EVENT WITH TALKSHOPLIVE TO HELP EMPTY THE SHELTERS

YEARWOOD'S DOTTIE'S YARD FUND TO RAISE FUNDS FOR 27 ANIMAL SHELTERS IN 27 STATES ON JULY 27TH AT 6PM C

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trisha Yearwood's animal fund, Dottie's Yard, Yearwood is hosting a live virtual event with TalkShopLive on Wednesday, July 27, at 6PM C to benefit Empty the Shelters and help animal shelters across the country. Fans and animal lovers can participate in the live event at TalkShopLive. Yearwood's mission is to help every dog find their forever home. As shelters never have enough essential supplies to accommodate over 6.5 million surrenders and strays surrendered annually at shelters, they always need support.