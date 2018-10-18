Triskell Software Announces its New Major Summer 2018 Release

PARIS, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Triskell Software, an innovative provider of Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) and Strategy Execution Management (SEM) software for large and mid-size companies, announced today the latest version of its SaaS service.

Triskell Summer 2018 is the third major release of Triskell SaaS service in 2018. This release is very customer centric and includes more than 30 improvements requests in different areas such as resource management, rollups, reporting, batch processes and search capability.

"With more and more large organizations using Triskell SaaS service to control their strategy and manage their portfolios" said Angel Garcia, CEO, Triskell Software "we have made major improvements in the last months on Triskell technical framework in order to increase speed and stability. From customer feedback in our different user conferences, we have implemented more than 30 new enhancements in Triskell service to improve user experience."

What's new in Triskell Summer 2018 Release?

Improvements on the resource pool panel: additional filters, paging, label renaming and new features

New Custom Views Generator for Reporting

New job for batches : Rollup Timesheet to Resources

Speed and usability improvements on navigation grids

New search capability on filters for Grids, Rate Tables, TPAs and Resource Pools

New manual rollup batches on data objects

Major improvements on Triskell Technical Framework to increase performance and stability, especially with large volumes of data

The Summer Release is available now to existing Triskell Software customers at no charge nor migration effort.

About Triskell

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritise, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

www.triskellsoftware.com

