Triskell Software, recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for APM Tools

MADRID, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software, one of the leading vendors of Enterprise Portfolio Management, provider of hundreds of implementations of Project Portfolio solutions, has been included in the 2021 Gartner ® Market Guide for Application Portfolio Management Tools.

Gartner´s 2021 Market Guide is a detailed research that shows the most relevant vendors that can be found in the APM tools market. An emerging market with a great margin of growth, and in which Triskell Software has been included thanks to its background providing solutions related to IT Portfolio and Enterprise Portfolio Management. This is the second Market Guide where Triskell has been included by Gartner following the Strategy Execution Management Software Market Guide of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

As stated in this Gartner Market Guide, "Application Portfolio Management tools help business and IT stakeholders to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their application portfolio" [1]. As companies increasingly rely on technology to create new products and services, having the right set of applications to support business objectives is essential for an organization's success.

In this sense, and in a context where many organizations are implementing digital transformation programs that represent a source of revenue and growth in their markets, more and more companies are relying on APM tools because "they typically evaluate the business fitness, technical fitness and cost fitness of business applications to enable collaborative, objective and transparent decisions to tolerate, invest, migrate or eliminate applications" [1], as mentioned in the Gartner 2021 Market Guide.

Therefore, for efficient and effective management of their IT Portfolio, companies find it increasingly necessary to acquire a PPM solution. Triskell Software inclusion in this Gartner Market Guide "is the result of our quest to provide organizations with a platform with a wide range of functionalities to fully capture, monitor and manage their IT portfolio", says Angel Garcia CEO of Triskell Software.

On the other hand, companies also demand to be able to align their product and project portfolios with their strategic objectives. Triskell Software, as commented by Angel Garcia, "is committed to keeping improving and adding capabilities on Strategic Portfolio Management and Project and Product Portfolio Management (PPPM) to provide more value to our clients and the APM tool market".

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Application Portfolio Management Tools", Stefan Van Der Zijden, Wan Fui Chan, 24 August 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Triskell Software