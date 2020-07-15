Triskell Software Summer 2020 Release - Improving Visibility to Strategic Planning and Financial Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created major problems for most organizations regarding their current portfolios. Their previously planned budgets must be revised to reflect the impact of delayed (and possibly cancelled) projects, and the costs to be incurred by new initiatives which now require funding because of the pandemic's impact on operations. For many organizations, this effort may mean a complete re-evaluation and update of their budget, and a detailed review of their project and initiatives prioritization due to the forecast expense and revenue impact. Others like R&D leaders need perspective to ensure they take the right actions for their organizations, employees and shareholders.

At Triskell we are committed to provide organizations with tools that allow them to continue to be aligned with their strategic objectives. Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software said, "During the last months we've been collaborating closely with our customers, partners and analysts to hear from them what are the key problems companies are facing during these uncertain times. In this new release we have been focused on improving those features and capabilities that provide an easier way to arbitrate their portfolios to find the right projects and initiatives that will drive business growth and criteria for relocating resources."

Better portfolio arbitration improving the visibility and simplifying views to increase agility

The new Triskell Summer Release includes improvements to dynamically evaluate the health of their portfolio initiatives in a more agile and adaptive environment. Providing better visibility of information and indicators in a simpler view on Kanban and Roadmaps. Triskell's goal for this release is to empower executives by giving them the ability to do a comprehensive review and analysis of all current projects and operational initiatives and make the necessary adjustments to priorities and resource plans which have been impacted by the disruptive effect of COVID-19.

About Triskell

Triskell is a true Enterprise solution focused on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile Project and product management, and IT service portfolio management.

