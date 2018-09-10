THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tristan teGroen is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as a Family Law Attorney at Tristan teGroen Law.

Tristan teGroen Law firm has served the Californian residents for decades. Committed to providing quality legal services at the fraction of the cost, the firm is notorious for their exceptional service and astute dedication to their clients. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm is adept in handling legal matters with regards to custody of children, dissolution of marriage, domestic abuse, domestic unions, parentage of children, prenuptial agreements, spousal and child support, and more.Providing family law litigation services to all courts in the State of California, the law firm has been recognized by Martindale Hubbell for their impeccable work. From 2015-2017, the firm was highly rated in both legal ability and ethical standards for their remarkable work.

Having gathered over twenty two years of experience in the field of family law,Tristan teGroen has established himself as an illustrious professional in the field. Throughout his career, Tristan has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Family Law Matter. Additionally, Tristan is adept in handling legal matters with regards to drafting surrogacy contracts, prenuptial contracts and assisting with the adoption of children.

Early in his career, Trist obtained a Bachelors of Law Degree and obtained a Post-Graduate Law Degree, LLB from the University of Pretoria. Thereafter,Tristan would then go on to pursue a Master's Degree in Law at the University of South Africa. Upon completing his national service in the police force where he attained the rank of captain and worked as a legal advisor, Tristan pursued a field of study in Los Angeles in film. Thereafter, Tristan would go on to pursue relentlessly his preparation for the California Bar Exam and was sworn in as a licensed attorney in California in December 1996.

The recipient of several awards and professional accolades, Tristan is an esteemed member of the California State Bar Association.

When he is not working, Tristan enjoys reading literature, film, music,psychology, law, philosophy, religion, gardening, cooking, fitness, hiking, swimming, weight-lifting, web design, pencil drawing, formula one racing cars and, of course, people.

Tristan dedicates this recognition to his wife, Astrid du-Plessis (deceased) and Tyece Shaw who currently works at the firm.

