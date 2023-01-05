Tristar recognized by PTC as their Top World-Wide PLM (PTC Windchill) and CAD (PTC Creo) Channel partner for FY'2022

"TriStar had a remarkable growth year for PTC Windchill and PTC Creo in FY'2022," said Stuart Heavyside, SVP and Channel Chief at PTC. "They continue to invest in the PTC program, and it shows, based on their continued performance year after year. We thank them for their continued dedication and success to help PTC scale our North American Channel business.

"We are honored once again and excited to be recognized by PTC for our FY'2022 results. We could not have done it without the dedication of all our TriStar employees, who focus day in and day out on ensuring our customers are successful with their PTC Windchill and PTC Creo investments.," said TriStar President, Dwight Griffith.

ABOUT TRISTAR

TriStar began serving the CAD/CAM markets in 1988 by providing high-performance workstations and servers for the engineering environment. TriStar became a PTC Platinum Authorized Reseller in 2001, offering the full line of PTC software and certified training. Today, TriStar is PTC's leading provider in North America and offers a complete range of engineering products and services including software training, PLM, CAD, and CAM implementation and consulting services. Our goal is to connect, automate and simplify the information ecosystem and create a competitive advantage for businesses. Visit: https://www.tristar.com

SOURCE TriStar, Inc.