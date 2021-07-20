TriStruX Names Anna Descartes as Controller

Ms. Descartes joins TriStruX bringing invaluable experience in both the construction and energy industries. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to have someone of Anna's caliber join our financial operation" said Randall P Muench, TriStruX Chief Executive Officer. "From shortening the close process to strengthening our financial controls, Anna's presence will improve our back-office operation. Our aggressive growth plan includes organic growth via acquisitions and financial processes during Core operations and during acquisition diligence/ integration are key to TriStruX delivering consistent, high quality results."

Ms. Descartes joins TriStruX after a successful accounting career and brings Controller experience in both the construction and energy industries, where she has excelled at cash management, budgeting, and creating and managing the monthly financial close process. She resides in New Jersey and will work at our New Jersey headquarters.

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLC

TriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

TRISTRUX MEDIA CONTACT:

Rhiana Sanchez, TriStruX Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE TriStruX LLC

