TriStruX Names Brian Moran as Central Region President

"TriStruX's existing presence in the Central Region, with current build projects from Oklahoma to Illinois, gives our growing Midwest team a great base to grow from", said Mr. Moran. "I'm very excited to combine TriStruX's high quality services in small cell and macro cell design and installation with the high demand for fast, accurate and safe job performance from Tier 1 carriers and MSOs during this high growth densification period in Telecom".

With more than 20 years of Telecom operations experience, Mr. Moran has held several leadership roles and has deep expertise in design, project management and installation best practices. He also has scaled businesses and regional operations in past positions.

The Central Region headquarters is in Chicago, where Mr. Moran resides with his wife and family.

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLC

TriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

