Tritan Software to Deploy Telehealth Across the Maritime Industry to Assist With COVID-19

MIAMI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tritan Software, the #1 Provider of Health & Safety technology platforms in the maritime industry, announced today the launch of SeaConsult, a new telehealth solution that will be provided at no cost to all clients during the COVID-19 pandemic period. SeaConsult will allow onboard staff to securely conduct virtual cabin visits with onboard crew and guests for all suspected cases directly via a laptop or mobile device. The ability to perform contactless visits and checks via telehealth, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, will help prevent the transmission of communicable diseases onboard while ensuring the safety of crew and passengers. SeaConsult will also provide the ability for staff onboard to seek consult directly with shoreside specialists when additional medical assistance is needed.

More than 95% of the cruise industry has already adopted Tritan's SeaCare® Health Platform; SeaConsult will be directly integrated into this existing system, allowing for immediate deployment across an entire industry. "As the leader in the industry, we believe it is our obligation to assist our clients and our communities during this challenging period," stated Andrew L. Carricarte, President and CEO of Tritan Software. "This latest advancement brings a much-needed and immediate capability to an entire industry. We have been collaborating extensively and working tirelessly with them and various regulatory authorities to ensure that the safety of all crew and passengers is paramount." Tritan will be leveraging its patented technology, SeaSync®, to ensure that the virtual telehealth tool will operate effectively within the industry's limited connectivity environment at sea.

Tritan Software has also recently announced a new version which will provide additional innovative tools in compliance with the latest regulatory standards, along with numerous COVID-19-focused enhancements to assist with operational management. SeaCare®, a GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant platform, currently provides a comprehensive suite of modules for every aspect of maritime care and health management. This includes numerous public health and communicable disease management tools such as automated close-contact tracing, quarantine management, epicurve trending, outbreak prevention notifications and the integration of critical compliance requirements to the numerous global authorities such as the CDC, U.S. Coast Guard, ECDC, Health Canada, Chinese Ministry of Health, Anvisa and various others entities.

About Tritan Software

Tritan Software is the maritime industry's #1 provider of health and safety management platforms. Tritan Software has over 95% adoption amongst all cruise lines with a rapidly growing presence within the commercial segments of the industry. Our products - the SeaCare® Health Platform, the SeaEvent® Management Platform and the SeaSafe® Management Platform - combine patented synchronization technology and highly specialized functionality to deliver an unmatched value proposition resulting in optimal operational outcomes. Tritan Software has clients operating in every ocean of the world, sailing to over 1,000+ ports with over four million events being managed within its software platforms annually.

Onboard for Better Health & Safety®

For additional information, please contact +1.877.299.1000 or [email protected]. Visit the website at www.tritansoft.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Tritan Software

Related Links

http://www.tritansoft.com

