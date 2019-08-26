Triton Pacific Adds Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific announced today that Jill Tregillis has joined its back office operations center, TFA Associates, LLC, as chief financial officer. In her new role, Tregillis is responsible for all finance, operations and compliance functions for Triton Pacific and its affiliated entities, including investment funds sponsored by the company.

Tregillis joins Triton Pacific from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she spent nearly 25 years, the last twelve as a partner with the firm. PricewaterhouseCoopers, also known as PwC, is the second largest professional services firm in the world and one of the "Big Four" auditors, along with Deloitte, EY and KPMG.

During her tenure with PwC, Tregillis served both public and private companies in a variety of industries. She is an expert in GAAP ("generally accepted accounting principles") accounting, fair value modeling, internal controls, information technology systems, and has extensive experience dealing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Jill is an important addition to Triton Pacific, bringing with her more than 25 years of senior level experience with one of the largest auditors and professional services firms in the world," said Craig Faggen, chief executive officer of Triton Pacific. "Her extensive expertise and varied talents add tremendous strength to our executive management team and empowers our firm to continue to provide exceptional service to our investors."

About Triton Pacific

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm which has sponsored more than 50 private equity partnerships totaling $1 billion in assets and offerings. Triton Pacific offers a unique investment approach to investors by providing access to income-producing private equity.

