Triton Systems Secures Additional Funding for Offshore Wind Energy Anchoring System

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Systems Inc., (Triton), a technology incubator and developer of breakthrough products, today announced it has received funding to continue its endeavors in offshore wind energy anchoring systems. The funding is provided by the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (Consortium) and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC). The additional investments totaling $1.3 million are preceded by an original research grant received by the company from the Department of Energy for $1.1 million, to develop the technology. Triton's Helical Anchor Group Installation System (HAGIS) is a low cost, silent, efficient, flexible anchoring system for small- and large-scale offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind power is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sectors for the United States and the rest of the developing world. Traditionally, anchoring systems make up a significant cost of offshore wind systems and are a major factor in preventing large scale floating windfarms offshore and in deep sea. Weight, specialized installations, and limited supply chains near the likely ports of offshore wind sites drive up cost. Limited offshore floating wind demonstration units worldwide have been completed with drag embedment anchors. However, these are not realistic for deep water sites and large turbine counts that require crossing mooring lines from neighboring turbines. Environmental impact is also a major concern where some anchoring systems interfere with sea life due to acoustic impairment.

Triton's HAGIS anchoring system:

* Achieves breakthrough cost savings by lower manufacturing (~40% reduction) and installation costs (~25% reduction)

* Can be applied to any offshore wind platform or mooring configuration making it a flexible solution for the growing market

* Minimizes acoustic impact on the environment and sea life

* Can be easily removed for decommissioning planning

* Is scalable and applicable to many types of subsea foundations beyond offshore wind, such as other renewable energy systems

Triton's anchoring system (patent-pending) works by using highly efficient helical anchors that provide significant benefit in holding capacity.

"We are very appreciative of the funding we received from the Department of Energy, the Consortium and MassCEC," said Mr. Zach Miller, Senior Ocean Engineer. "This enables the Ocean Renewables group at Triton to continue its development efforts as well as look forward to ramping up commercialization. This will accelerate the deployment of more cost-effective offshore wind platforms here in the United States."

"We believe our approach breaks barriers for harvesting energy from offshore wind," expressed Mr. Dave Model, Company COO. "Not only is there a tremendous cost saving, but HAGIS will achieve an environmentally friendly solution to reduce the construction effects on local wildlife."

For further information Triton's Helical Anchor Group Installation System contact, Mr. Zach Miller at Triton Systems

