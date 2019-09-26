Triumph Delivers Engine Throttle Control System For Boom XB-1 Demonstrator

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced today the successful delivery of key engine throttle control system components for XB-1, Boom Supersonic's demonstrator aircraft. The engine throttle control system supports XB-1's final assembly and ground testing, as it prepares for first flight in 2020.

Triumph Integrated Systems' Geared and Mechanical Solutions operating company designed and manufactured the throttle control system out of its North Wales, Pennsylvania site. The system consists of the cockpit throttle quadrant, telescopic control assembly, hybrid cables, engine throttle gearbox and pressure bulkhead assembly. Preliminary design of the throttle control system began in November 2017 with completion of the latest milestone, critical design review, occurring in January 2019.

"Triumph is proud to partner with Boom Supersonic as they advance supersonic commercial air travel," Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President of Triumph Integrated Systems. "The delivery of the engine throttle control system demonstrates how Triumph works together with customers to develop new and innovative solutions that will advance the future of air travel."

XB-1's test flights will validate the methods and tools that are being applied to the design of Overture, Boom's 55-75 passenger, Mach 2.2 commercial airliner.

"After working with Triumph for almost two years on developing the engine throttle control system, it's great to at last see this key component in our hangar and ready to deploy on XB-1," said Erin Young, Boom's Flight Control Systems Lead. "This part brings us one step closer to our goal of making the world dramatically more accessible."

Boom Supersonic is currently building XB-1 and designing Overture, with the latter slated to enter service in the mid-2020s. Japan Airlines and Virgin Group are future Overture operators with options for 30 aircraft on pre-order.

Boom is redefining what it means to fly by building Overture, history's fastest commercial airliner. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. The company is backed by world-class investors and has 30 aircraft on pre-order from Japan Airlines and Virgin Group. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a world-class team of over 130 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 130 air and spacecraft companies. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

www.triumphgroup.com

