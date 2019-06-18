Triumph Group And Air France-KLM Announce Strategic Alliance

LE BOURGET, France, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) announced today that they intend to create an aftermarket strategic partnership to give airlines and MRO customers global coverage for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in the aftermarket. The parties anticipate that the arrangement will benefit airline customers by providing seamless global support regardless of location while simplifying the airlines' supplier bases all in a manner that leverages the cost-effective solutions these leading third-party and operator/MROs are able to deliver to airlines.

The parties envision a wide-ranging scope for the partnership, including services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), spares pooling, efficient transregional coverage, and repair development for the aerostructures market and engine nacelles for some new generation of aircraft.

"More and more, our customers are seeking the help of providers that offer a global footprint for aerostructures, and our collaboration with Triumph is the perfect complement to AFI KLM E&M's other global locations where we can deliver complete solutions to our joint airline customers," said M. Johann Panier, Senior Vice President Business Development for AFI KLM E&M.

"We plan to leverage each party's strengths -Triumph's demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions for aerostructures repair with the direct market insights and experiences of AFI KLM E&M, resulting in the best MRO solutions for our customers," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President for Triumph Product Support.

The partnership is subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements and other customary closing conditions.

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 14,000, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 2,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines. www.afiklmem.com

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

