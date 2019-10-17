Triumph Group Expands Aftermarket Presence With Launch Of Rotables Trading Business

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced at the MRO Europe conference that it has launched Triumph Rotable Trading (TRT), expanding the services offered by its Triumph Product Support business unit. The new business will be based out of the Product Support headquarters in Arlington, Texas, and will draw on the expertise of Triumph's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) subsidiaries for part tagging services.

"Triumph Rotable Trading demonstrates the entrepreneurial culture that is inherent to the Triumph companies," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Product Support. "Rotables trading represents a valuable growth opportunity for our aftermarket business."

The new Triumph Rotable Trading business will sell rotable spare parts and components in either repaired, overhauled, serviceable or 'as removed' condition to airline customers and MROs.

The new business, led by Doug Carriger, Triumph Product Support's Vice President of Business Ventures, will focus on engine and airframe accessories as well as nacelle structures for legacy and new generation commercial aircraft models. "This new line of business is a logical extension of Triumph Product Support's MRO services because airline customers appreciate the quality and timely delivery of a Triumph tagged part," said Carriger.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

