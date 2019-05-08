Triumph Group Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

BERWYN, Pa., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended March 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

Net sales of $869.0 million

Operating loss of ($189.2) million with operating margin of (22%); adjusted operating income of $64.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 7%

with operating margin of (22%); adjusted operating income of with adjusted operating margin of 7% Net loss of ($199.6) million , or ($4.01) per share; adjusted net income of $57.8 million , or $1.15 per diluted share

, or per share; adjusted net income of , or per diluted share Cash flow from operations of $18.8 million , and free cash flow was $6.5 million

Full-Year Fiscal 2019

Net sales of $3.4 billion

Loss per share of ($6.47) ; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.49 , which includes $0.61 from changes in tax valuation allowance

; adjusted earnings per diluted share of , which includes from changes in tax valuation allowance Cash used in operations was ($174.3) million and free cash use was ($221.4) million

Outlook for Fiscal 2020

Net sales guidance of between $2.8 to $2.9 billion

to GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $2.35 to $2.95

to Free cash flow of between $0 to $50.0 million

"Triumph Group's fourth quarter capped off a year of significant progress for our Company as we delivered on key transformation objectives, including de-risking the portfolio and meeting net sales, earnings per share and positive free cash flow targets," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "Our core Integrated Systems and Product Support segments achieved year-over-year organic growth for the fifth consecutive quarter and continued to generate solid operating margins. Further, our Aerospace Structures segment delivered year-over-year margin expansion, reflecting the impact of core program performance and strategic divestitures."

Mr. Crowley continued, "Losses in the quarter were primarily attributed to Path to value actions in our Structures business which included the completion of our Machining and Fabrication divestitures, the assignment of the E2 contract to ASTK and the transition of our G280 wing manufacturing activities to IAI. These recent actions, along with our prior divestitures, significant cost reductions and operational improvement initiatives substantially complete our restructuring and position Triumph for the future."

Mr. Crowley concluded, "Moving into fiscal 2020, we now have an increased level of stability across our three business units and believe there is more room to enhance profitability through lean initiatives and smart portfolio optimization. We remain focused on delivering predictable profitability, continued positive free cash flow and increased value for our stockholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Overview

After accounting for divestitures and the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were essentially flat organically from the comparable prior year period. Increased shipments for narrow body programs such as the 737, 787 and A320, military platforms, aftermarket accessory services and development programs transitioning to production were offset by declines in business jet volumes.

Fourth quarter operating loss of ($189.2) million included a $217.5 million loss on divestitures, $12.9 million of restructuring costs, a forward loss charge of $26.5 million on the G280 program and a forward loss reduction of ($3.7) million on the E2 Jet program. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was ($199.6) million, or ($4.01) per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $49.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share. Triumph's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ (207.8)

$ (199.6)

$ (4.01)













Loss on divestitures

217.5

217.5

4.37 Curtailment & settlement, net

4.2

4.2

0.08 E2 Jet program forward loss reduction

(3.7)

(3.7)

(0.07) G280 program forward loss charge

26.5

26.5

0.53 Transformation related costs:











Restructuring costs (cash)

12.9

12.9

0.26













Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *Difference due to rounding

$ 49.6

$ 57.8

$ 1.15*

Net loss for fiscal year 2019 was ($321.8) million or a loss of ($6.47) per share, or $2.49 earnings per diluted share on an adjusted basis, and included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ (327.2)

$ (321.8)

$ (6.47)













Adoption of ASU 2017-07

87.2

87.2

1.76 Loss on divestitures

235.3

235.3

4.73 Curtailment & settlement, net

4.2

4.2

0.08 Global 7500 forward loss charge

60.4

60.4

1.21 E2 Jet program forward loss charge

5.5

5.5

0.11 G280 program forward loss charge

29.1

29.1

0.58 Reduction of prior Gulfstream forward loss

(7.6)

(7.6)

(0.15) Refinancing costs

1.3

1.3

0.03 Transformation related costs:











Restructuring costs (cash)

31.1

31.1

0.62













Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *Difference due to rounding

$ 119.2*

$ 124.6*

$ 2.49*















The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 was 50.0 million.

Backlog was $3.8 billion, up 4% organically compared to the prior year period and flat on a sequential basis reflecting increased selectivity in pursuing new awards based on projected profitability and cash flow, growth in our Integrated Systems business and the impact of divestitures in Aerospace Structures.

For the three-months ended March 31, 2019, cash flow from operations was $18.8 million, reflecting approximately ($24.0) million of cash used on the Global 7500 program.

Outlook





Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and including the impacts of pending program transfers, the Company expects that net sales for fiscal year 2020 will be approximately $2.8 to $2.9 billion.

The Company expects fiscal year 2020 earnings per share to be $2.35 to $2.95, per diluted share.

The Company expects fiscal year 2020 cash provided from operations of $50.0 to $110.0 million, and free cash flow of $0 to $50.0 million.

The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables but excludes the impact of any potential future divestitures.

Conference Call

Triumph Group will hold a conference call today, May 8th at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast. An audio replay will be available from May 8th to May 16th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #4465019

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)



































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













March 31,

March 31,





























CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





2019

2018

2019

2018

























































Net sales







$ 869,027

$ 896,860

$ 3,364,930

$ 3,198,951





























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)





716,958

730,408

2,924,920

2,607,556

Selling, general & administrative expenses





75,354

76,152

298,386

292,630

Depreciation & amortization expense





35,556

39,048

149,904

158,368

Impairment of intangible assets





-

345,000

-

535,227

Restructuring expenses





12,892

6,319

31,098

40,069

Curtailment & settlements, net





-

-

-

-

Loss on divestitures





217,464

10,370

235,301

30,741

Operating loss





(189,197)

(310,437)

(274,679)

(465,640)





























Interest expense and other





31,104

27,213

114,619

99,442

Non-service defined benefit income





(12,524)

(30,477)

(62,105)

(103,234)

Income tax (benefit) expense





(8,165)

(2,343)

(5,426)

(36,457)





























Net loss







$ (199,612)

$ (304,830)

$ (321,767)

$ (425,391)





























Earnings per share - basic:

















































Net loss







$ (4.01)

$ (6.16)

$ (6.47)

$ (8.60)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



49,774

49,488

49,698

49,442





























Earnings per share - diluted:

















































Net loss







$ (4.01)

$ (6.16)

$ (6.47)

$ (8.60)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



49,774

49,488

49,698

49,442





























Dividends declared and paid per common share





$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.16

$ 0.16



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























BALANCE SHEET









Unaudited

Audited

















March 31,

March 31,





















2019

2018

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents













$ 92,807

$ 35,819



Accounts receivable, net













392,940

376,612



Contract assets













326,667

37,573



Inventory, net of unliquidated progress payments of $0 and $387,146 413,560

1,427,169



Prepaid and other current assets













34,446

44,428



Assets held for sale













-

1,324





Current assets













1,260,420

1,922,925































Property and equipment, net













577,895

726,003



Goodwill













583,225

592,828



Intangible assets, net













430,954

507,681



Other, net













21,431

57,627































Total assets













$ 2,873,925

$ 3,807,064





























Liabilities & Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity





































Current portion of long-term debt













$ 8,201

$ 16,527



Accounts payable













433,783

418,367



Contract liabilities













313,069

321,191



Accrued expenses













239,572

235,914



Liabilities related to assets held for sale













-

440





Current liabilities













994,625

992,439































Long-term debt, less current portion













1,480,620

1,421,757



Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent

540,479

483,887



Deferred income taxes, noncurrent













6,964

16,582



Other noncurrent liabilities













424,549

441,865































Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity:

























Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares















authorized, 52,460,920 and 52,460,920 shares issued

52

51





Capital in excess of par value













867,545

851,280





Treasury stock, at cost, 2,612,847 and 2,791,072 shares









(159,154)

(179,082)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(487,683)

(367,870)





(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings













(794,072)

146,155





Total stockholders' (deficit) equity













(573,312)

450,534































Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity













$ 2,873,925

$ 3,807,064



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)



























CASH FLOWS









Twelve Months Ended

















March 31,

















































2019

2018

Operating Activities























Net loss













$ (321,767)

$ (425,391)































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation & amortization













149,904

158,368





Impairment of intangible assets













-

535,227





Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(67,314)

(125,148)





Loss on divestitures & assets held for sale





235,301

30,741





Curtailment and settlement gain, net







4,165

(25,722)





Other amortization included in interest expense





8,770

11,677





Recovery of doubtful accounts receivable







(495)

(242)





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes





(9,192)

(43,108)





Employee stock compensation













10,291

7,949































Changes in assets & liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions/divestitures











Trade and other receivables













(109,078)

(99,620)





Contract assets













91,795

(5,484)





Inventories













(49,134)

(163,417)





Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(3,144)

(4,239)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and contract liabilities (44,564)

(43,696)





Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits





(80,044)

(88,464)





Other













10,181

(8,325)



Net cash used in operating activities













(174,325)

(288,894)

Investing Activities























Capital expenditures













(47,099)

(42,050)



Proceeds from sale of assets













247,647

83,082



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired













-

(2,818)



Net cash provided by investing activities







200,548

38,214

Financing Activities























Net increase in revolving credit facility













102,113

82,888



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt and capital leases



54,600

544,243



Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations



(113,425)

(387,373)



Payment of deferred financing costs













(1,982)

(17,729)



Dividends paid













(8,066)

(7,943)



Repurchase of restricted shares for minimum tax obligation



(860)

(483)



Net cash provided by financing activities







32,380

213,603



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





(1,615)

3,263



Net change in cash













56,988

(33,814)



Cash and equivalents at beginning of period







35,819

69,633



Cash and equivalents at end of period













$ 92,807

$ 35,819



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)























TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)







































































SEGMENT DATA

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,

































2019

2018

2019

2018

























Net sales:





















Integrated Systems

$ 288,754

$ 275,252

$ 1,042,947

$ 986,351



Aerospace Structures

511,314

550,371

2,062,404

1,954,729



Product Support

73,883

79,075

283,743

281,913



Elimination of inter-segment sales

(4,924)

(7,838)

(24,164)

(24,042)









$ 869,027

$ 896,860

$ 3,364,930

$ 3,198,951

























Operating (loss) income:



















Integrated Systems

$ 42,394

$ 54,562

$ 157,615

$ 185,401



Aerospace Structures

(264)

(343,469)

(152,407)

(568,164)



Product Support

12,876

13,633

43,479

45,702



Corporate

(244,203)

(35,163)

(323,366)

(128,579)









$ (189,197)

$ (310,437)

$ (274,679)

$ (465,640)

























Operating Margin %



















Integrated Systems

14.7%

19.8%

15.1%

18.8%



Aerospace Structures

-0.1%

-62.4%

-7.4%

-29.1%



Product Support

17.4%

17.2%

15.3%

16.2%



Consolidated

-21.8%

-34.6%

-8.2%

-14.6%

























Depreciation and amortization:



















Integrated Systems

$ 6,736

$ 8,128

$ 29,052

$ 35,986



Aerospace Structures

26,543

373,444

111,431

649,013



Product Support

1,377

1,675

6,321

6,744



Corporate

900

801

3,100

1,852









$ 35,556

$ 384,048

$ 149,904

$ 693,595

























Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:



















Integrated Systems

$ (8,332)

$ (10,058)

$ (34,121)

$ (38,293)



Aerospace Structures

(10,212)

(23,228)

(33,193)

(86,855)









$ (18,544)

$ (33,286)

$ (67,314)

$ (125,148)

























Capital expenditures:



















Integrated Systems

$ 3,022

$ 223

$ 12,410

$ 6,146



Aerospace Structures

7,645

7,453

30,581

29,519



Product Support

1,453

577

3,324

2,206



Corporate

156

1,865

784

4,179









$ 12,276

$ 10,118

$ 47,099

$ 42,050



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired c ontract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and early retirement incentives, legal settlements, depreciation and amortization. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated and an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 15 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes these charges and provides meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Legal settlements may be useful to investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe that these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Curtailments, settlements and early retirement incentives may be useful to investors to consider because it represents the current period impact of the change in defined benefit obligation due to the reduction in future service costs. We do not believe these charges (gains) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization expenses may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights and licenses. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.