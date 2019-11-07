Triumph Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Reports Organic Revenue Growth of 13%
Margin Expansion Across All Segments
Maintains Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance including Positive Free Cash Flow
BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2019.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2020
- Net sales of $772.1 million
- Operating income of $61.0 million with operating margin of 8%; adjusted operating income of $59.1 million with adjusted operating margin of 8%
- Net income of $42.7 million, or $0.85 per share; adjusted net income of $32.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share
- Cash flow used in operations of ($15.6) million, and free cash flow use of ($24.5) million
Outlook for Fiscal 2020
- Net sales guidance of between $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion
- GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $1.34 and $2.35
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $2.35 to $2.95
- Positive free cash flow of between $0 to $50.0 million
"Triumph Group delivered solid second quarter results, demonstrating momentum as we head into the back half of the year," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "During our fiscal second quarter, all three of our business segments delivered year-over-year organic growth in net sales. We also drove significant margin expansion in Integrated Systems both sequentially and year-over-year as customers continued to demand our unique value proposition. Product Support and Aerospace Structures also generated year-over-year organic improvement in operating margin."
Mr. Crowley continued, "Our second quarter cash usage includes seasonal working capital build and we expect to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year. Given our solid first half results and improving operational performance, we remain confident that Triumph is on track to deliver on our full-year commitments and guidance."
Mr. Crowley concluded, "Triumph is stronger, more focused and predictable as a result of our comprehensive portfolio and operational actions which we expect to generate increased value for our customers and shareholders."
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Overview
After accounting for divestitures, sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were up 12.8% organically from the comparable prior year period. Growth was driven by increased volumes on engine and military rotorcraft components, aftermarket accessory services, legacy structures programs and new engineering services.
Second quarter operating income of $61.0 million included a $5.7 million adjustment for Union incentives, ($8.0) million for gain on previous divestitures, ($5.4) million for a legal settlement and $5.8 million of restructuring costs. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $42.7 million, or $0.85 per share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $32.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.
Triumph's results included the following:
|
($ millions except EPS)
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP
|
$ 54.1
|
$ 42.7
|
$ 0.85
|
Gain on sale of assets and businesses
|
(8.0)
|
(6.3)
|
(0.12)
|
Curtailment gain & settlement, net
|
(14.4)
|
(11.4)
|
(0.22)
|
Legal settlement gain, net
|
(5.4)
|
(4.3)
|
(0.08)
|
Union incentives
|
5.7
|
4.5
|
0.09
|
Refinancing cost
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
0.05
|
Transformation related costs:
|
Restructuring costs (cash)
|
5.8
|
4.6
|
0.09
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP
|
$ 40.8
|
$ 32.2
|
$ 0.64
The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 was 50.5 million.
Backlog, excluding the impact of divestitures was flat at $3.7 billion compared to the prior year period and on a sequential basis. This reflects growth in Integrated Systems offset by sunsetting legacy Aerospace Structures programs.
For the six-months ended September 30, 2019, cash flow used in operations was ($11.3) million, reflecting continued investment in ramping programs and liquidation of approximately $40.0 million in prior period advances against current period deliveries.
Outlook
As noted previously, the Boeing 737 MAX program historically has contributed a single-digit percentage of annual revenue. The Company continues to expect the FY20 revenue impact to be less than 2% of sales with similar impacts to operating income and cash. As such, the Company does not anticipate any changes to its guidance and maintains its guidance below.
Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and including the impacts of pending program transfers, the Company continues to expect that net sales for fiscal year 2020 will be approximately $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.
The Company expects GAAP fiscal year 2020 earnings per diluted share to be $1.34 to $2.35 and adjusted earning per diluted share to be $2.35 to $2.95.
The Company expects fiscal year 2020 cash provided from operations of $50.0 million to $110.0 million, and positive free cash flow of $0 to $50.0 million.
The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables but excludes the impact of any potential future divestitures.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES
|
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 772,110
|
$ 855,108
|
$ 1,502,341
|
$ 1,688,008
|
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)
|
622,236
|
724,474
|
1,204,469
|
1,494,688
|
Selling, general & administrative expenses
|
66,201
|
69,551
|
128,538
|
151,208
|
Depreciation & amortization expense
|
30,219
|
38,134
|
74,269
|
76,945
|
Restructuring expenses
|
5,782
|
11,832
|
8,746
|
15,879
|
Legal settlement, net
|
(5,400)
|
-
|
(5,400)
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses
|
(7,965)
|
13,118
|
(4,829)
|
17,837
|
Operating income (loss)
|
61,037
|
(2,001)
|
96,548
|
(68,549)
|
Interest expense and other
|
35,400
|
28,714
|
62,891
|
54,206
|
Non-service defined benefit income
|
(28,416)
|
(16,524)
|
(43,291)
|
(33,061)
|
Income tax expense
|
11,352
|
485
|
16,159
|
1,516
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 42,701
|
$ (14,676)
|
$ 60,789
|
$ (91,210)
|
Earnings per share - basic:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 0.85
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ 1.22
|
$ (1.84)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
49,987
|
49,628
|
49,927
|
49,590
|
Earnings per share - diluted:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 0.85
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ 1.21
|
$ (1.84)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
50,460
|
49,628
|
50,385
|
49,590
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
September 30,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 24,852
|
$ 92,807
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
342,306
|
373,590
|
Contract assets
|
300,670
|
326,667
|
Inventory, net
|
454,402
|
413,560
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
20,854
|
34,446
|
Current assets
|
1,143,084
|
1,241,070
|
Property and equipment, net
|
502,990
|
543,710
|
Goodwill
|
578,916
|
583,225
|
Intangible assets, net
|
405,982
|
430,954
|
Other, net
|
130,831
|
55,615
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,761,803
|
$ 2,854,574
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 7,759
|
$ 8,201
|
Accounts payable
|
418,706
|
433,783
|
Contract liabilities
|
276,967
|
293,719
|
Accrued expenses
|
221,966
|
239,572
|
Current liabilities
|
925,398
|
975,275
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
1,460,774
|
1,480,620
|
Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent
|
554,400
|
540,479
|
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
|
21,116
|
6,964
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
390,939
|
424,549
|
Stockholders' Deficit:
|
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
|
authorized, 52,460,920 and 52,460,920 shares issued
|
52
|
52
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
858,030
|
867,545
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,386,397 and 2,573,652 shares
|
(145,496)
|
(159,154)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(565,901)
|
(487,684)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(737,509)
|
(794,072)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(590,824)
|
(573,313)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$ 2,761,803
|
$ 2,854,574
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
CASH FLOWS
|
Six Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 60,789
|
$ (91,210)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
74,269
|
76,945
|
Amortization of acquired contract liabilities
|
(39,556)
|
(34,038)
|
Loss on divestitures & assets held for sale
|
(4,829)
|
17,837
|
Curtailment and settlement gain, net
|
(14,373)
|
-
|
Other amortization included in interest expense
|
6,955
|
4,852
|
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
|
1,140
|
212
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
15,159
|
-
|
Employee stock compensation
|
5,290
|
5,728
|
Changes in assets & liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions/divestitures
|
Trade and other receivables
|
29,436
|
(4,722)
|
Contract assets
|
33,930
|
6,129
|
Inventories
|
(41,807)
|
(49,981)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
16,209
|
5,918
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and contract liabilities
|
(121,112)
|
(101,460)
|
Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits
|
(32,114)
|
(37,021)
|
Other
|
21
|
3,632
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(10,593)
|
(197,179)
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(16,995)
|
(24,254)
|
(Payments on) Proceeds from sale of assets
|
(574)
|
41,037
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(17,569)
|
16,783
|
Financing Activities
|
Net (decrease) increase in revolving credit facility
|
(147,615)
|
219,773
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt and finance leases
|
546,000
|
24,700
|
Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations
|
(415,447)
|
(58,823)
|
Payment of deferred financing costs
|
(16,275)
|
(1,922)
|
Dividends paid
|
(4,001)
|
(3,981)
|
Repurchase of restricted shares for minimum tax obligation
|
(1,048)
|
(548)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(38,386)
|
179,199
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(1,407)
|
(1,395)
|
Net change in cash
|
(67,955)
|
(2,592)
|
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
|
92,807
|
35,819
|
Cash and equivalents at end of period
|
$ 24,852
|
$ 33,227
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
SEGMENT DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales:
|
Integrated Systems
|
$ 285,980
|
$ 260,717
|
$ 538,206
|
$ 501,756
|
Aerospace Structures
|
422,579
|
528,366
|
841,757
|
1,060,753
|
Product Support
|
67,394
|
72,199
|
129,149
|
138,414
|
Elimination of inter-segment sales
|
(3,843)
|
(6,174)
|
(6,771)
|
(12,915)
|
$ 772,110
|
$ 855,108
|
$ 1,502,341
|
$ 1,688,008
|
Operating income (loss):
|
Integrated Systems
|
$ 51,472
|
$ 39,866
|
$ 86,244
|
$ 75,275
|
Aerospace Structures
|
13,608
|
(22,744)
|
25,891
|
(102,331)
|
Product Support
|
10,865
|
11,514
|
20,142
|
19,183
|
Corporate
|
(12,044)
|
(27,371)
|
(30,439)
|
(54,948)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
(2,864)
|
(3,266)
|
(5,290)
|
(5,728)
|
$ 61,037
|
$ (2,001)
|
$ 96,548
|
$ (68,549)
|
Operating Margin %
|
Integrated Systems
|
18.0%
|
15.3%
|
16.0%
|
15.0%
|
Aerospace Structures
|
3.2%
|
-4.3%
|
3.1%
|
-9.6%
|
Product Support
|
16.1%
|
15.9%
|
15.6%
|
13.9%
|
Consolidated
|
7.9%
|
-0.2%
|
6.4%
|
-4.1%
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
Integrated Systems
|
$ 6,983
|
$ 7,384
|
$ 14,050
|
$ 14,939
|
Aerospace Structures
|
21,285
|
28,294
|
56,344
|
57,214
|
Product Support
|
1,099
|
1,664
|
2,189
|
3,334
|
Corporate
|
852
|
792
|
1,686
|
1,458
|
$ 30,219
|
$ 38,134
|
$ 74,269
|
$ 76,945
|
Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:
|
Integrated Systems
|
$ (9,624)
|
$ (8,768)
|
$ (17,749)
|
$ (17,617)
|
Aerospace Structures
|
(12,992)
|
(8,036)
|
(21,807)
|
(16,421)
|
$ (22,616)
|
$ (16,804)
|
$ (39,556)
|
$ (34,038)
|
Capital expenditures:
|
Integrated Systems