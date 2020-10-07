Triumph Group Signs Long-Term Agreement For C-5 High-Speed Gearboxes

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE: TGI] announced that it has signed a five-year agreement with Linmarr Associates, a Defense Logistics Agency distributor for the U.S. Air Force, to provide 30 new spare high-speed gearboxes for the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy. The gearboxes are part of the landing gear door actuation system also provided by Triumph Group.

"Triumph is pleased to partner with Linmarr in the ongoing support of the high-speed gearboxes that compose the C-5 landing gear door actuation system," said Scott Ledbetter, President of the Triumph Systems & Support - Actuation and Geared Solutions operating company. "Triumph is focused on expanding our military business and supporting our products through the entire lifecycle of an aircraft. As the designer and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the C-5 door actuation system, we are best positioned to provide reliable spare parts like the high-speed gearbox that will help optimize performance of the Air Force's heavy-lifting transport aircraft, which ultimately supports our commitment to protecting our warfighters."

About Linmarr Associates:

Linmarr Associates, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California is a supply chain partner to the Defense Logistics Agency, Navy, and Tacom. Linmarr Associates provides value added services such as Government contract bidding, negotiation, contract management, mil-spec packaging, and WAWF logistics services in support of the U.S. warfighter. Linmarr Associates proven SMART Partnership program is focused on growth for their OEM partners in the U.S. Government contracting market.

About Triumph Group:

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

