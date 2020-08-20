Triumph Mechanical Controls Selected For Water Tank Systems On A321XLR

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business unit has been awarded a contract from Diehl Aviation for the supply of mechanical controls for the Airbus A321XLR. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) award includes the service panel lever and cable controls for the waste-water tank on the aircraft.

"This win underscores the successful program and delivery performance we have provided to Diehl Aviation over the years. We are pleased to continue our partnership with two key products on the A321XLR," said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Systems & Support – Mechanical Solutions. "This agreement is evidence that Triumph offers competitive mechanical control solutions for the civil aviation market, which are backed by strong technical expertise and close collaboration with the customer."

The proximity of Triumph's German facilities where work will be performed near Diehl Aviation in Dresden, Germany provides an added benefit. First serial production will commence in 2023.

Triumph is a long-standing supplier of mechanical control products to Diehl Aviation supporting both their sanitary and freshwater systems.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

