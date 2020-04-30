Triumph Public High Schools Announces Virtual Commencement

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the people around the world to change. School administrators around the country have been trying to figure out how to give their Class of 2020 a meaningful commencement experience that they can share with their classmates and loved ones as they celebrate a new chapter in their lives.

Using secure, online technology, Triumph Public High Schools will create virtual, customized graduation ceremonies for all their campuses. The virtual graduations will include traditional customs like Pomp and Circumstance, commencement speeches by Superintendent Frances Berrones-Johnson, Principals and Top Students from each campus, and recognitions for scholarship recipients and award winners.

Graduates, along with their families and close friends, will be able to virtually attend and participate during the ceremony. The program will include a real time feed of congratulatory messages from friends and family as they watch the graduates receive their diploma virtually.

To make their students' virtual graduation an even more memorable experience, Triumph Public High Schools will send each graduate a Graduation Memory Box prior to each commencement. The Memory Box will include, a party pack graduates can use to decorate their homes, a custom T-Shirt, Class of 2020 branded items, a commencement program and their Diploma. As students "walk the stage" their picture and names will appear on the screen.

Pre and post photos and videos of the students and their teachers will be included in the virtual ceremony. These will serve as a digital yearbook to help graduates re-live their senior year. The graduating seniors and their families will also have an opportunity to participate by submitting text messages to help congratulate the honorees during the digital, online presentation.

"Triumph Public High Schools is committed to ensuring that these ceremonies honor and celebrate our graduates accordingly. This has been an incredibly challenging time for all of us. While difficult, decisions to conduct virtual ceremonies and stay at home, do support the safety and well-being of our students, parents, staff, and community. At Triumph Public High Schools, we are honored to serve your children and we welcome you to help support our graduates, together with their loved ones, during the real time feed. Together We Will Triumph", said Superintendent Frances Berones-Johnson.

Triumph Public High Schools are Texas-based, tuition-free, public charter high schools. They currently have 9 schools in Texas with campuses in Laredo, McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Brownsville, El Paso, and Lubbock.

For more information, visit www.triumphpublicschools.org

SOURCE Triumph Public High Schools

