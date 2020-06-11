Triumph Secures Long Term Agreement For F-35 Hydraulic Utility Actuation Valves

BERWYN, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business was awarded a four-year contract for hydraulic utility actuation (HUA) valves on the F-35. The long-term agreement extends an existing two-year order with Lockheed Martin and makes Triumph Group the sole provider for the HUA valve statement of work.

"We are pleased that Lockheed Martin values the quality and performance of our HUA valves, and is selecting Triumph as the sole source provider for the next four years on the F-35 program," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President, Triumph Systems & Support. "We pride ourselves on providing leading product solutions based on our deep understanding of our customers' requirements, and we look forward to building upon our relationship by supporting this key military aircraft program with the highest performing and most reliable products and service."

The HUA valves Triumph manufactures for the F-35 program provide directional flow control for hydraulic systems that provide critical aircraft functions. Designed for simplicity and compatibility, the Triumph valves are used in multiple locations and integrate with other aircraft systems. The proprietary designs provided by Triumph for the F-35 deliver industry-leading reliability, affordability, quality and delivery performance.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

