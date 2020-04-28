Triumph Selected By Thai Summer Airways For 737 Wheels Service

BERWYN, Pa., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that Triumph Aviation Services-Asia Ltd. (TASA) was recently awarded a contract by Thai Summer Airways Co., Ltd to provide maintenance and repair support and services for aircraft wheels on its Boeing 737-800 fleet. TASA is a Triumph Systems & Support MRO subsidiary located in Chonburi, Thailand.

Under the new agreement, TASA will provide repair and maintenance support along with asset management under a 'Power-by Cycle' (PBC) program. Thai Summer Airways is a new, Thailand-based international low-cost carrier providing commercial flight services out of U-Tapao International Airport with first scheduled flights officially starting in May 2020.

"TASA's full spectrum wheels and brakes service capabilities, including our non-destructive testing capacity, were key considerations for this new customer," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems & Support. "Having the ability to rapidly respond, along with our close geographic proximity and reduced turnaround times, are major factors in the trust and confidence that regional customers continue to have in TASA and the services we provide."

Triumph Aviation Services-Asia. Ltd. repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and various aircraft accessories.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

