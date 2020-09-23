Triumph Selected by Turkish Carrier for Wheel Services

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Triumph Aviation Services-Asia Ltd. (TASA) business was awarded a contract by a Turkish airline to provide aircraft wheel maintenance and repair services for 25 aircraft in its Boeing fleet. TASA is a subsidiary of Triumph Systems & Support located in Chonburi, Thailand.

Under the new agreement, TASA will offer a fixed price or 'Power-by-Event' program for the repairs and maintenance services it provides to the unnamed carrier.

"We are proud that customers continue to value the full spectrum wheels and brakes service capabilities that our TASA company offers and rely on our expertise to provide this necessary maintenance service," said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. "Our ability to provide competitive costs, fast turnaround time and full logistics services from our base in Thailand makes us an attractive choice for customers who serve or are based in Europe and the Middle East."

In 2019, Triumph positioned a sales office in Dubai to address the growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market in the Middle East and Africa regions. This strategic alignment has demonstrated results through the addition of major airlines and MROs to Triumph's customer portfolio.

With the gradual reopening of the Middle East region and passenger occupancy increasing, carriers have been slowly adding flights back with projections of increased operations over the next year.

Triumph Aviation Services-Asia Ltd. repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and various aircraft accessories.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

