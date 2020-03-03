Triumph Statement On The Coronavirus Situation

BERWYN, Pa., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is closely monitoring the continuing developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is following the guidance of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and other health agencies. The safety of our workforce and their families, suppliers, customers, and visitors is essential to us.

To date, there has been no material impact to Triumph's backlog or revenue as a result of coronavirus and the Company currently anticipates no material impact to results for fiscal year 2020 which ends March 31, 2020.

All of Triumph's factories remain operational and the Company has business continuity plans at all sites should the need arise to implement them. Triumph has operations in 38 locations, none of which are in countries currently designated as CDC-designated Level 2 or 3 risk areas. No supply chain interruptions have occurred and Triumph remains in close coordination with customers on potential risks and mitigations. Only twenty of Triumph's approximately 5,000 active suppliers are located in China or Korea and all 20 remain operational. Out of an abundance of caution, visits with suppliers and customers in affected countries have been suspended in favor of video, telephone, and electronic communication.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

