Triumph To Provide Aftermarket Services To Global Aerospace Logistics For Helicopter And Fixed-Wing MRO

BERWYN, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Systems & Support business has signed an agreement with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to provide maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) products and services for aircraft accessories and components for military aircraft that GAL services and repairs for its Middle Eastern customers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, GAL provides comprehensive aviation services that meet dynamic military and commercial needs across the globe. They support 28 different rotary and fixed wing platforms and Triumph will provide MRO products and services for over 200 different parts and components including actuators, pumps, valves and insulation blankets.

"We are pleased to support GAL as they serve aviation and defense customers in the Middle East," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President, Triumph Systems & Support. "Triumph's MRO products and services are focused on delivering superior quality and performance that customers can depend on to enable aircraft availability."

Triumph Systems & Support will leverage and integrate the expertise and capabilities of its original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and third-party business units across 12 repair stations to optimize repair turnaround times and ensure parts are available to support the customers' operational requirements.

GAL is a leading regional provider of integrated aviation readiness solutions for military and civilian entities. Working with the world's largest OEMs and MRO service providers, GAL helps clients achieve exceptional fleet readiness through world-class maintenance, repair and operations, supply chain, engineering, training and technical augmentation solutions.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

www.triumphgroup.com

