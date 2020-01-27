Trivantis, Creator of Lectora and CenarioVR Authoring Tools, Voted a Winner of the Crowd-Sourced Training Magazine Network Choice Awards for Authoring

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivantis®, the creator of Lectora® for eLearning authoring, and CenarioVR® for immersive learning, was honored with its fifth award for its software products in 2019. Selected by the readers of Training magazine, a leading trade publication for the Learning and Development (L&D) industry, this crowd-sourced award demonstrates that Trivantis has maintained its leadership position in the course authoring tool category throughout its 20-year company history.

Trivantis named a winner of Training Magazine Network Choice Awards for Authoring

"We would like to thank our loyal base of clients for choosing us. Many have been with us for over ten years and it's an honor to serve them," said Joe Wieloch, Chief Architect of Lectora at Trivantis.

More than 3,300 votes were cast by the Training Magazine Network (TMN) 147,000+ member community across five different categories, which included Authoring Tools, Custom Content/Program Development, Gamification, Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS), and Measurement/Testing/Assessment. Because the winners were selected by thousands of industry professionals, this particular type of recognition stands out from other industry award programs.

"We like to think of the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards as the 'Gold Standard of Recognition in the Training Profession,'" said Training magazine Publisher Lori Gardner. "The winners have dedicated a great deal of time and effort to developing innovative products and solutions that enable Training professionals to deliver best-in-class learning and development..."

"We take great pride in having developed a social community that adds hundreds--even thousands--of new members every month," says TMN's VP of Webinars, Gary Van Antwerp. "It was clear by their response...that the corporate training and learning community is truly passionate about these tools and products that help them to accomplish their goals."

Trivantis, which is known for creating Lectora, the industry's first eLearning authoring tool, offers several versions of this original flagship product line. Its premium desktop version, Lectora Inspire, has been around since 2004, but Trivantis rolled out new plan options in May of 2019 for its cloud-based product, Lectora Online.

"Every eLearning developer should have an opportunity to work with high-quality authoring tools - regardless of budget or team size. From free plans to enterprise plans with built-in digital asset management, we have a Lectora plan designed for every kind of training and development professional," said Laura Silver, COO of Trivantis.

In addition to Lectora, its traditional course authoring product line, Trivantis offers CenarioVR, its VR training tool for creating courses in virtual reality. Gaining traction since its introduction in 2018, clients gravitate towards the product due to its simplicity.

"Some of the largest global enterprises are benefiting from CenarioVR, and it's rewarding to see them succeed," said John Blackmon, CEO of Trivantis. "When they start using the product, they are amazed at how simple it is."

As a recipient of the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards, Trivantis will be featured editorially in the January/February issue of Training magazine, as well as online at www.TrainingMag.com. Trivantis will also be demonstrating its award-winning authoring solutions, Lectora and CenarioVR, in the Expo Hall at the Training 2020 Conference & Expo, Feb 24-26, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, FL. To set up a product demonstration prior to the conference, or to interview the executive team, please contact Christie Calahan, Director of Marketing, at christie.calahan@trivantis.com.

About Trivantis

Trivantis® is the award-winning eLearning software company that has been driving innovation for twenty years. Its widely used products include Lectora® for authoring, CenarioVR® for immersive learning, ReviewLink™ for collaboration, and CourseMill® for learning management. As the industry leader of learning accessibility, Trivantis serves a broad global client base including large enterprises, SMBs, government agencies, and educational institutions.

About Training and Training Magazine Network (TMN)

Training magazine is the leading business publication for L&D and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development in print, in person, and online for 50 plus years. Established in 2008, TMN is Training's 147,000-member community which offers 24/7 access to free training tools, webinars, and other resources.

